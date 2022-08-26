OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 26, 2022

August 26, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (66-53) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (68-52)

Game #121 of 150/Home #64 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Pedro Avila (4-2, 5.18) vs. OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (1-0, 4.76)

Friday, August 26, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and El Paso Chihuahuas meet for the fourth time in their pivotal series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso has a 2-1 advantage in the series between the top two teams in the PCL East Division. The first-place Dodgers have a 1.5-game lead ahead of second-place El Paso with 30 games remaining in the regular season...Tonight is Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night presented by Dell and Dodgers players and coaches will take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys that will be auctioned online to benefit the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation. The first 1,500 fans into the ballpark will receive a camouflage OKC Dodgers can koozie and fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

Last Game: The El Paso Chihuahuas scored two runs in the seventh inning to break a tie on the way to a 5-3 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took the game's first lead, scoring two quick runs in the first inning as the first four batters reached base for OKC, including back-to-back RBI doubles by Miguel Vargas and Jason Martin. El Paso cut OKC's lead in half with a bases-loaded walk in the second inning before scoring two runs in the third inning to take a 3-2 lead. A RBI groundout by Ryan Noda in the sixth inning tied the score, 3-3. El Paso broke the tie four pitches into the seventh inning. Connor Hollis tripled on the first pitch of the frame and later scored on a wild pitch. A bloop double and infield RBI single paved the way for El Paso to tack on another run.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (1-0) is set to make his second start with the OKC Dodgers and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...In his Triple-A debut Aug. 20 in Sugar Land, Miller earned the win and pitched 5.2 innings, allowing nine hits and five runs (three earned). He issued one walk and had three strikeouts, facing the minimum through three innings and keeping Sugar Land scoreless through the first 4.1 innings before a home run...Miller is rated as the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect and top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Prior to his promotion, he made 20 appearances (19 starts) for Double-A Tulsa during his second season of professional baseball. The right-handed pitcher put together a 6-6 record and 4.45 ERA over a team-high 91.0 IP with 31 walks against a team-leading 117 strikeouts with the Drillers...At the time of his promotion to OKC, he ranked second in the Texas League in WHIP (1.20) and BAA (.223) and fourth in both ERA and strikeouts...Miller represented the Dodgers in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game and was the starting pitcher for the National League...The Dodgers selected Miller in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft (29th overall) from the University of Louisville.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2022: 8-10 2021: 14-9 All-time: 36-29 At OKC: 16-13 The top two teams in the PCL East Division meet for the fourth of five series this season and the final time of 2022 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams last played a six-game set in El Paso June 28-July 3 with El Paso winning the series, 4-2. The Dodgers won two of the first three games before the Chihuahuas won the final three of the set while scoring an incredible 41 runs. In each of El Paso's four wins during the series, the Chihuahuas scored at least 11 runs (55 runs total)...The teams last met in OKC for a three-game series May 17-19 with OKC winning, 2-1, after the teams split a six-game series in El Paso April 12-17, with OKC winning the final three games of the series...Miguel Vargas leads OKC with 21 hits and 16 RBI in the season series, while Jason Martin has eight homers...The Dodgers won the 2021 series between the teams, 14-9, including 8-4 in El Paso...Outside of 2018, OKC has won or split each season series against the Chihuahuas since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season...Entering tonight, El Paso has won six of the last eight games against OKC, including five of the last six...On June 30, the Dodgers defeated El Paso, 7-2, on the road to improve to 47-28 and extend their first-place lead to 6.0 games. Since then, the Dodgers are 21-24, including a 1-5 record against the Chihuahuas, while El Paso has gone 25-19 during the same span...Following the current series, the teams play six more games head-to-head Sept. 20-25 in El Paso.

Slip 'N Slide: Following a 13-0 win Aug. 5 at Salt Lake, the Dodgers were a season-best 21 games above .500 at 62-41. However, the team has dropped 11 of 17 games since then and the 6-11 record is last in the PCL since Aug. 6. During that time, the Dodgers have seen their lead in first place shrink from 4.0 games to 1.5 games...Over the 17 games, the Dodgers have lost six times after leading in the sixth inning or later, including five losses in the last 15 games when leading in the seventh inning or later. In the last nine games, they've fell three times despite leading in the eighth inning or later. The team's eight blown saves since Aug. 6 are second-most across the Minors and opponents have notched five last at-bat wins...Over the 17 games overall, the Dodgers have allowed the second-most runs in the PCL (117) and third-most hits (158)...At the plate, the Dodgers have struck out the second-most times (172) and grounded into the most double plays (21)...This is the second time since July 1 the Dodgers have had a stretch of 11 losses in 17 games, as they posted a 6-11 record July 1-17 leading into the All-Star Break.

Gettin' Miggy With It: Miguel Vargas went 1-for-3 with a double, walk, RBI and scored two runs last night as he extended his hitting streak to 11 games - tied for the longest current streak in the PCL. During the streak, Vargas is 15-for-37 (.405) with six doubles, 11 runs, six RBI and 12 walks. It is his second streak of the season of at least 11 games and third of at least 10 games. And over his last seven games, Vargas is 11-for-22 with seven walks and a HBP, resulting in a .633 OBP (19/30)...Vargas leads the PCL with 95 runs scored this season and the total is tied for third on OKC's all-time list for most runs scored in a single season during the Bricktown era (since 1998). He has scored the most runs by an OKC player since Tug Hulett in 2007 (95), and the team record is 103 runs scored by Esteban German in 2005...Vargas hit his team-leading 31st double of the season last night for the most doubles by an OKC player in a season since Brandon Laird hit 33 doubles in 2013...In addition to leading the league in runs scored, Vargas ranks among PCL leaders in hits (2nd, 128), doubles (2nd, 31), walks (3rd, 67), RBI (4th, 78), OBP (4th, .395), total bases (4th, 212), extra-base hits (T-4th, 50) and AVG (5th, .298).

J-Mart Special: Jason Martin went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for his 32nd multi-hit game of the season last night as he extended his current team-leading on-base streak to 16 games - his third on-base streak of the season of at least 13 games. He has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, going 18-for-54 (.323) with three homers, two doubles and 10 RBI...Martin leads the Dodgers with 91 RBI this season for the most RBI by a Dodgers player since Edwin Ríos finished the 2019 season with 91 RBI. Martin is now tied with Rios for ninth on OKC's all-time list for most RBI in a single season and ranks second in the league in RBI this season. He has also become the seventh player during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) with 27 or more homers in a single season...Martin also ranks among PCL leaders in total bases (2nd, 223), runs (3rd, 85), extra-base hits (3rd, 52), OPS (3rd, .954), walks (4th, 61), SLG (4th, .572), hits (T-5th, 112), OBP (8th, .382).

Beast Node: Ryan Noda was held 0-for-3 last night has his six-game hitting streak came to an end, but he picked up an RBI on a groundout and drew a walk as he extended his current on-base streak to 15 games - his third on-base streak of the season of at least 13 games...Over his last 19 games, Noda is 21-for-61 (.344) with five doubles, four homers, 19 RBI, 14 runs and 17 walks and a .524 OBP. In the month of August, he leads OKC with 20 RBI, nine extra-base hits, a .551 SLG, 1.024 OPS and ranks second in OBP (.472), AVG (.304), walks (17)...Overall this season, Noda ranks among PCL leaders in walks (2nd, 71), OBP (5th, .394), RBI (6th, 75), total bases (8th, 188) and runs scored (10th, 70). Since the All-Star Break, he is second with 29 RBI, third with a .443 OBP and fifth with a 1.047 OPS.

Tomás the Tank: Tomás Telis extended his hitting streak to a season-best nine games last night, going 2-for-3 with a walk. He is 10-for-33 (.303) during the streak, which is tied for the third-longest streak in the league and is Telis' second streak of the season of at least eight games...He has also hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games, going 18-for-55 (.327).

Walking Papers: The Dodgers drew five more walks last night, adding to the team's single-season record. They pace all Triple-A teams in walks this season and rank third overall in the Minors with a team-record 597 walks during the Bricktown era (since 1998). The team has drawn 173 walks in the 30 games following the All-Star Break for an average of 5.77 per game, including 11 games with seven or more walks...The last PCL teams with more than 597 walks in a season were Salt Lake (637) and Round Rock (623) during the 140-game 2019 season...As a result, OKC also leads all Triple-A teams with a .369 OBP...On the other hand, the Dodgers pitching staff has allowed 580 walks this season to lead all Triple-A teams. They are 12 walks shy of setting a new single-season team record, previously set in 2000.

RISPy Business: Last night the Dodgers went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. During the team's current 6-11 slide, they have batted .357 (30x84) with RISP during the six wins, but .151 (25x166) during the losses...Over the last nine games, the team is 5-for-36 with runners in scoring position and two outs, including 2-for-the-last-23. The offense has managed just two run-scoring hits with two outs over last six games...Opponents over the last 16 games have batted .337 (58x172) with RISP.

Rolling Stone: The Los Angeles Dodgers named pitcher Gavin Stone as the 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year earlier today. Stone made his Triple-A and OKC Dodgers debut Aug. 19 in Sugar Land, throwing 4.0 scoreless and hitless innings with two walks, two hit batters and four strikeouts. He has pitched at three levels of the Dodgers farm system this season and is a combined 7-5 with a 1.50 ERA in 21 games (20 starts) with High-A Great Lakes, Double-A Tulsa and OKC...Catcher Diego Cartaya was named the 2022 Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year. He is currently with High-A Great Lakes and has slashed .270/.405/.537 with 22 homers across the two A-ball affiliates.

Around the Horn: Over the last five games, the Dodgers are 2-3. In the two wins, they've scored 26 runs on 33 hits, batting .429 (33x77) overall and .500 (16x32) with runners in scoring position. In the three losses, they have combined for 10 runs and 19 hits over 29 innings while batting .192 (19x99), including 5-for-30 with runners in scoring position...Michael Busch has reached base in seven of his last nine plate appearances and eight of his last 11 plate appearances (4 H, 4 BB, HBP)...Last night the Dodgers allowed at least five runs for a sixth straight game (51 R) and allowed at least 10 hits for a third straight game and fifth time in the last six games. It's the team's third streak of five-plus runs allowed in six straight games this season, but neither of the two previous streaks reached seven games...Yesterday marked only the third time in 63 home games this season neither the Dodgers nor their opponent homered, and the first time it's occurred since June 22 vs. Round Rock.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.