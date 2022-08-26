Oklahoma City Wins Over El Paso

James Outman's three-run game-ending home run clinched Oklahoma City's first cycle since 2011 in the Dodgers' 7-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night. Outman finished the game 5-for-5 with a single, a double, two triples, a home run and six RBIs.

El Paso second baseman Connor Hollis went 2-for-4 with his second straight multi-hit game. Chihuahuas third baseman Brett Sullivan went 1-for-3 with his eighth home run of the season. El Paso starter Pedro Avila allowed two earned runs in five innings Friday and has allowed only two earned runs in 10 innings pitched this road trip. Avila has allowed only three earned runs in 15.2 innings against Oklahoma City this season.

San Diego Padres reliever Pierce Johnson allowed one run in one inning in his first MLB injury rehab appearance with El Paso. The Chihuahuas scored two runs in .1 innings against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen on his MLB injury rehab appearance. Oklahoma City manager Travis Barbary was ejected in the eighth inning by home plate umpire Jonathan Parra.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 4, Dodgers 7 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (66-54), Oklahoma City (69-52)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Reiss Knehr (4-4, 6.75) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Ryan Pepiot (8-0, 2.27). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

