Dodgers Earn 7-4 Win Against El Paso

Game Summary: James Outman hit a walk-off home run to complete Oklahoma City's first cycle in more than 11 years and send the Dodgers to a 7-4 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Outman hit a three-run home run out to right field that landed on the elevated Skyline Deck with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to break a 4-4 tie and finish the night 5-for-5 at the plate with a home run, two triples, a double and a single along with six RBI. The Dodgers (69-52) overcame two deficits in the back-and-forth game and closed the night with four straight runs. After El Paso (66-54) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, the Dodgers answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning, scoring a run on an errant pickoff attempt before Outman hit a go-ahead RBI triple. The Chihuahuas hit a home run in the fourth inning to tie the score, 2-2. A RBI double to the wall in left field by Outman then put the Dodgers back in front, 3-2, in the sixth inning. El Paso scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning before Outman's second RBI triple of the night knotted the score at 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning. After the Chihuahuas were held scoreless in the top of the ninth inning, Miguel Vargas singled and Edwin Ríos drew a walk to open the bottom of the inning for OKC. Later with one out, Outman hit a line drive to right field for the Dodgers' seventh walk-off win of the season and fourth via a home run.

Of Note: -James Outman completed the Dodgers' first cycle since 2011 when Tommy Manzella went 4-for-4 with three RBI against Tacoma May 10, 2011 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Outman went 5-for-5 Friday, hitting a single in the second inning, triple in the third inning, double in the sixth inning, triple in the eighth inning and home run in the ninth inning. He collected six RBI and scored one run.

-Outman finished the night with six RBI to tie his career-high mark and reach six RBI for the second time in three games, as he also collected six RBI Wednesday against the Chihuahuas. Friday was his third six-RBI game of the season and was the fourth time since July 13 Outman recorded five or more RBI in a game. After his performance Wednesday, he became the first OKC player since 2007 with multiple games of six or more RBI in the same season. Outman now has 39 RBI during his 29 games since joining the team in late June.

-Outman is the first Oklahoma City player to hit two triples in a game since Matt Brown Aug. 5, 2010 at Salt Lake. He also became the first Oklahoma City player with four or more extra-base hits in a game since Keibert Ruiz had three home runs and a double July 23, 2021 against Sugar Land.

-Friday's win tied the series between the top two teams in the PCL East Division, 2-2, and first-place Oklahoma City extended its lead to 2.5 games ahead of second-place El Paso.

-Bobby Miller made his second start with the OKC Dodgers and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He pitched 7.0 innings, allowing five hits and two runs along with one walk and seven strikeouts and did not factor into the decision. Miller, rated as the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect and top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline, threw 92 pitches, including 64 strikes.

-Miguel Vargas extended his hitting streak to 12 games, going 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and was hit by a pitch. He owns the longest active hitting streak in the PCL and is 17-for-41 (.415) during the streak with seven doubles, 12 runs, six RBI and 12 walks.

-Two relievers appeared on Major League Rehab Assignment. Blake Treinen began the eighth inning and allowed two runs on three hits, with one strikeout and an intentional walk. He threw 13 pitches to four batters, with 11 strikes. Victor González completed a scoreless ninth inning and earned the win. Following a leadoff single, González induced a ground ball double play off the bat of former Los Angeles and OKC Dodger Matt Beaty. González allowed one hit and one walk, throwing 16 pitches.

-Jason Martin connected on a double, drew a walk and scored three runs as he extended his team-leading on-base streak to 17 games...Ryan Noda was held 0-for-3, but drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 16 games.

-Dodgers players and coaches took the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys as part of Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night presented by Dell and the jerseys were auctioned to benefit the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation.

What's Next: The series between the Dodgers and Chihuahuas continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with OKC 89ers Night and Dodgers players and coaches will wear special retro OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in a nod to the franchise's history. The evening's entertainment will feature throwback themes and the team's jerseys will auctioned online through the MiLB Auctions website to benefit the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

