Aces win over River Cats

West Sacramento, Calif. - Three solo homers were not enough to lift the Sacramento River Cats (52-68) to victory as they fell 13-4 to the first place Reno Aces (68-52) on Thirsty Thursday.

Reno took a quick 1-0 lead when center fielder Corbin Carroll, MLB Pipeline's No. 3 overall prospect, lined a solo shot 463 feet to center field (112.2 MPH exit velocity).

Sacramento responded in the bottom of the inning when first baseman Jason Krizan lined his ninth homer, his second in as many games.

After falling behind 5-1, catcher Jhonny Pereda bashed his fourth big fly of the season, a 422-foot solo homer (102.7 MPH exit velocity).

The River Cats lined their third home run of the game in the fifth to get within one. Designated hitter Jason Vosler bashed an opposite-field solo home run, his 14th of the year.

A two-out three-run double burned righty Tristan Beck (5-8), who struck out four while allowing five runs on five hits and three walks in 4.0 innings.

The River Cats have yet to name their starter for Friday. The TBD will take on Arizona's No. 4 prospect righty Brandon Pfaadt (3-0, 1.73) at 6:45 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Shortstop Dixon Machado had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Center fielder Heliot Ramos logged two hits, going 2-for-5.

Lefty Joey Marciano and righty Yunior Marte each struck out two in scoreless innings of relief.

