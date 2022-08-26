El Paso Comes Out On Top

August 26, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas fell behind 2-0 early but came back to beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 5-3 Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas have won two of the first three games of the six-game series.

Chihuahuas third baseman Eguy Rosario went 2-for-5 with a double on his 23rd birthday Thursday. He now has 32 doubles this season to lead the Pacific Coast League. Taylor Kohlwey, Luis Campusano, Brett Sullivan and Connor Hollis also had two hits each for El Paso.

Four Chihuahuas relievers combined for 3.1 scoreless innings. El Paso reliever Carlos Belen picked up his first Triple-A save Thursday and hasn't allowed any runs or hits in his first four outings since being promoted from Double-A. The Chihuahuas are in second place, 1.5 games out of first with 31 games remaining.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 5, Dodgers 3 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (66-53), Oklahoma City (68-52)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (4-2, 5.18) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Bobby Miller (1-0, 4.76). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.