Dean's Walk-Off Slam Lifts River Cats To 10th Inning Victory
August 26, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - Tied with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 10th, right fielder Austin Dean blasted his first career walk- off grand slam to lift the Sacramento River Cats (53-68) to a 7-3 victory over the Reno Aces (68-53) on Friday.
After center fielder Heliot Ramos' game-tying walk, and a ground out, Dean demolished a sinker from righty Edwin Uceta 425 feet to center field (102.0 MPH exit velocity).
Originally down 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Sacramento broke through on shortstop Dixon Machado's second homer since joining the River Cats. With one on and two out, Machado lined a slider just over the left field wall (102.3 MPH exit velocity) to tie the game and set up the stalemate.
A solo home run in the third was the only damage against righty Norwith Gudino, who struck out a season-high seven while allowing the one run on two hits in 2.2 innings.
The Aces doubled their lead an inning later with another solo shot, this one off lefty Enmanuel De Jesus, who struck out two while allowing the one run on four hits in 2.1 innings.
Right-hander Luis Ortiz (4-3) was another hero in the extra innings win, continuing his dominance with a strikeout and one unearned run in 2.0 innings.
Righty Wei-Chieh Huang (0-2, 5.31) looks to secure the series win with a victory on Saturday. He'll take on righty Drey Jameson (5-9, 6.50) 6:37 p.m. (PT). Watch Johnny Doskow and Steve Sax call the game on CW-31, or listen to Tim Roye online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Right-hander Cole Waites, San Francisco's No. 29 prospect on MLB Pipeline, struck out two and picked off one in a scoreless inning of relief. He has struck out four of the first seven batters he's faced in Triple-A.
Righty RJ Dabovich, the Giants' No. 20 prospect on MLB Pipeline, struck out two in a perfect seventh inning. Veteran righty Ken Giles also spun a scoreless inning.
