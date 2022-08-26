Dodgers Fall to Chihuahuas

Game Summary: The El Paso Chihuahuas scored two runs in the seventh inning to break a tie on the way to a 5-3 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the top two teams in the PCL East Division continued their six-game series. The Dodgers (68-52) took the game's first lead, scoring two quick runs in the first inning as the first four batters reached base for OKC. Miguel Vargas and Jason Martin hit back-to-back RBI doubles for a 2-0 advantage. El Paso (66-53) cut OKC's lead in half with a bases-loaded walk in the second inning. The Chihuahuas then scored two runs in the third inning on a RBI single by Taylor Kohlwey and RBI double by Brett Sullivan to take a 3-2 lead. A RBI groundout by Ryan Noda in the sixth inning tied the score, 3-3. El Paso responded with two runs in the seventh inning. Connor Hollis tripled and scored on a wild pitch before Luis Campusano brought in a run with an infield hit for a 5-3 lead.

Of Note: -With Thursday's win, the second-place Chihuahuas trimmed first-place Oklahoma City's lead to 1.5 games in the PCL East Division standings and took a 2-1 lead in the six-game series...The Dodgers fell to 6-11 in the last 17 games and lost for the fourth time in the last six games.

-Miguel Vargas went 1-for-3 with a double, walk, RBI and scored two runs as he extended his hitting streak to 11 games. During the streak, Vargas is 15-for-37 (.405) and it is his second streak of the season of at least 11 games...Vargas leads the PCL with 95 runs scored this season and the total is tied for third on OKC's all-time list for most runs scored in a single season during the Bricktown era (since 1998)...Vargas leads OKC with 31 doubles this season - the most by an OKC player since Brandon Laird hit 33 doubles during the 2013 season.

-Tomás Telis extended his hitting streak to a season-best nine games, going 2-for-3 with a walk, and is 10-for-33 during the streak.

-Jason Martin went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for his 32nd multi-hit game of the season. Martin leads the Dodgers with 91 RBI this season for the most RBI by a Dodgers player since Edwin Ríos finished the 2019 season with 91 RBI. Martin is now tied with Rios for ninth on OKC's all-time list for most RBI in a single season.

-The Dodgers allowed at least five runs for a sixth straight game and allowed at least 10 hits for a third straight game and fifth time in the last six games...On the other hand, OKC was held to three runs or less for the second time in the last three games and to four or fewer runs for the sixth time in the last eight games.

