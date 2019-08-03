Roster Move Brings D-Backs Number 2 Overall Prospect to Kane County
August 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release
GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars in conjunction with the Arizona Diamondbacks have announced that outfielder Alek Thomas has been promoted to Advanced-A Visalia while the Cougars have received outfielder and No 2. overall prospect Kristian Robinson from Short-A Hillsboro. The moves maintain an active roster of 25 players for the Cougars while Robinson is expected to make his debut with the Cougars during this seven-game homestand, August 3-9.
Thomas, a local product from nearby Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, was a fan-favorite during his time with the Cougars for many reasons. He led the Cougars in multiple categories throughout the season including home runs, RBI and runs scored earning him a spot on the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Team. Before receiving his promotion to Visalia, he was batting .312 with 63 runs scored and 48 RBI. He is currently listed as the D-backs No. 1 prospect by MLB.com.
The highly touted Robinson, a native of Nassau, Bahamas is currently ranked as the D-Backs No. 2 prospect by MLB.com at just 18 years old. He was recently named to the 2019 Northwest League All-Star roster and starting lineup. Prior to his promotion, he led all Hops players with a .319 batting average, nine home runs, 35 RBI and 14 stolen bases. It's that combination of speed and power that makes him such a promising player as he moves up the ranks in the D-backs system.
Tickets for all remaining games are on sale now at www.kccougars.com. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone by calling 630-232-8811 or by visiting the box office at Northwestern Medicine Field.
