Cubs Snap Seven Game Winning Streak in 11-6 Loss to Loons

South Bend, IN: After walking-off the West Michigan Whitecaps last night to complete their sweep, the South Bend Cubs came into Saturday's series opener against the Great Lakes Loons with confidence on a seven-game winning streak. After falling behind early 5-0, the Cubs came back to take a 6-5 lead. But ultimately, the Loons rallied again and won the game 11-6.

In the second game of his rehab stint with the South Bend Cubs, Chicago Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist looked comfortable both in the field and at the plate. After Zobrist took four at-bats last night as the DH, he played second base tonight for his first infield playing time since May.

The Loons capitalized on early offensive chances in the top of the 3rd inning against starter Derek Casey. It was quickly 5-0 Great Lakes after Jacob Amaya, Kody Hoese, and Romer Cuadrado picked up the Loon RBI in the 3rd.

The Cubs were quick to fight back, however, as a monster four-run bottom of the 3rd got them right back in the game. Zobrist picked up the first of his two hits in the inning and then came around to score on a bloop single from Fidel Mejia.

In the bottom of the 4th, Zobrist got on again after hitting a sharp single past the third baseman Hoese into left field. The base hit was on a bases loaded opportunity for Zobrist. The single tied the game at 5-5, then Andy Weber brought in Jake Slaughter on an RBI sac fly to take the lead.

South Bend's lead did not hold for long, however. Great Lakes scored the game's final six runs between the 6th and 7th innings. Against reliever Casey Ryan, the Loons picked up their second 5-run frame of the night to take the 11-6 lead.

Sean Barry also tossed 1.1 innings out of the Cubs bullpen. The right-hander struck out four batters and lowered his ERA to 1.67.

The Cubs and Loons will continue their series tomorrow afternoon at 2:05 PM. Zobrist is expected to continue his rehab stint as Riley Thompson will start game two.

