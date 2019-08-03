River Bandits Beat Bees in Late Innings, 4-1

August 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





Burlington reliever Greg Veliz gave up three runs in the top of the ninth and just as they had done the night before, dropped a game late to the Quad Cities.

The Bandits scored off Hector Yan in the top of the first without benefit of a hit. Yan walked the first batter he faced and hit the next one with a pitch. A double steal put runners on second and third. An Austin Dennis ground out scored the run.

Both starters controlled the game through the end of the sixth. Quad Cities lead 1-0.

Burlington scored off reliever Garrett Gayle on a Ryan Vega double, an Alvaro Rubalcaba fly out in foul territory, which moved Vega to third and Rayneldy Rosario single to right. Game tied at 1-1. Veliz replaced Ethan Clark for Burlington to start the ninth. Clark had pitched his first two innings for the Bees, allowing two hits over two innings, giving up a walk and striking out five.

Veliz Got a ground out then walked Freudis Nova. Nova stole second. Was wild pitched to third. Veliz walked another batter. He gave up an infield single scoring Nova. A throwing error on the play allowed runners to advance. A run scored on a fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly and Burlington was down 4-1.

They went quietly in the ninth on three straight strikeouts.

Lost in another heartbreaking defeat was Yan's excellent six innings of work. The lefty threw 82 pitches, walked one, allowed the single run on two hits. He struck out five to retake the league lead in that category with 122.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.