OF Wilyer Abreu transferred from Tri-City to Quad Cities

August 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following change to their roster on Saturday. Outfielder Wilyer Abreu has been transferred from Tri-City (Short-Season A) to Quad Cities.

Subtraction:

OF Wilyer Abreu transferred from Tri-City to Quad Cities

Abreu, 20 years old, played in nine games with the River Bandits in late May and early June. In the Midwest League, he posted a .250 batting average over the course of 28 at bats. In 24 games with Tri-City, Abreu was batting .229 with a home run and seven runs batted in. He was signed by the Astros as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2017.

Abreu has been assigned jersey #21. The active roster remains full at the 25-player limit.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.