OF Wilyer Abreu transferred from Tri-City to Quad Cities
August 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following change to their roster on Saturday. Outfielder Wilyer Abreu has been transferred from Tri-City (Short-Season A) to Quad Cities.
Abreu, 20 years old, played in nine games with the River Bandits in late May and early June. In the Midwest League, he posted a .250 batting average over the course of 28 at bats. In 24 games with Tri-City, Abreu was batting .229 with a home run and seven runs batted in. He was signed by the Astros as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2017.
Abreu has been assigned jersey #21. The active roster remains full at the 25-player limit.
