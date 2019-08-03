Matt Canterino joins Kernels from GCL Twins

August 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Matt Canterino has joined the Kernels from the GCL Twinsl; RHP Cody Laweryson has been assigned to Elizabethton; and INF Yunior Severino has been activated from the 7-day injured list. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

The Twins selected Canterino in the 2nd round of the 2019 First Year Player Draft out of Rice University. He made two starts for the GCL Twins, posting no record and a 1.80 ERA. In 5 IP, he allowed a run, walked one and struck out six.

Laweryson made one start for the Kernels on August 2nd, allowed two hits, walking one and striking out four over 5 IP. He was selected by the Twins in the 14th round of the 2019 First Year Player Draft out of the University of Maine.

Severino went on the injured list back on April 12th with a left thumb fracture. He has played in seven games for the Kernels, batting .269 (7-26) with an RBI. He was acquired by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent on December 8, 2017.

Canterino and Severino are active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM game vs. Burlington. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster is at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with four players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels begin a four-game homestand tonight at 6:35 PM against the Burlington Bees that continues throught Tuesday, August 6th. Gates open tonight at 5:30 PM.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.