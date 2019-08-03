Lugnuts Activate Outfielder Pruitt

LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, Lansing Lugnuts outfielder Reggie Pruitt has been activated from the Injured List and first baseman Jake Brodt has been transferred to Class-AA New Hampshire.

The Lugnuts (19-21, 51-58) open a four-game series tonight at the Bowling Green Hot Rods beginning at 7:35 p.m. Eastern / 6:35 p.m. local. The Nuts return to Cooley Law School Stadium for a three-game series with the South Bend Cubs from August 7-9, capped off by LAFCU Fireworks on Friday, August 9th. To live the Lug Life and purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com, call (517) 485-4500 or come to the Cooley Law School Stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing.

