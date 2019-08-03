Lugnuts Activate Outfielder Pruitt
August 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, Lansing Lugnuts outfielder Reggie Pruitt has been activated from the Injured List and first baseman Jake Brodt has been transferred to Class-AA New Hampshire.
The Lugnuts (19-21, 51-58) open a four-game series tonight at the Bowling Green Hot Rods beginning at 7:35 p.m. Eastern / 6:35 p.m. local. The Nuts return to Cooley Law School Stadium for a three-game series with the South Bend Cubs from August 7-9, capped off by LAFCU Fireworks on Friday, August 9th. To live the Lug Life and purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com, call (517) 485-4500 or come to the Cooley Law School Stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 3, 2019
- Lugnuts Activate Outfielder Pruitt - Lansing Lugnuts
- Roster Move Brings D-Backs Number 2 Overall Prospect to Kane County - Kane County Cougars
- TinCaps Game Notes: August 3 vs. West Michigan (Game 109) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- OF Wilyer Abreu transferred from Tri-City to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Matt Canterino joins Kernels from GCL Twins - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Notes for Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- River Bandits Beat Bees in Late Innings, 4-1 - Burlington Bees
- Chiefs Blow Another Late Lead, Fall In Ten - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.