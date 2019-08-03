Dragons Notes for Saturday

Saturday, August 3, 2019 l Game # 41 (111)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:08 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (22-18, 62-47) at Dayton Dragons (18-22, 46-64)

LH Eli Lingos (2-2, 4.24) vs. RH Lyon Richardson (2-8, 4.66)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the first game of a four-game series. 2019 Season Series between Dayton and Lake County: Captains 7, Dragons 3 (at Dayton: Captains 5, Dragons 2).

Last Game: Friday: Bowling Green 5, Dayton 1. Jordan Qsar belted two home runs and drove in three runs to lead the Hot Rods to their only win in the four-game series. The Dragons only run came on a solo home run by Juan Martinez, his sixth of the year.

The Playoff Chase: With 30 games to play, the Dragons face a five-game deficit in the race for a playoff spot. South Bend is the current wildcard leader.

First Rounder: Nick Lodolo, the Cincinnati Reds 2019 first round draft pick, made two starts for the Dragons on July 25 and July 30. He became the 18th first round pick to play for the Dragons. Lodolo will not pitch again in 2019 after reaching the innings limit set for him by Reds Player Development staff. He threw 103 innings this season at TCU and another 18.1 innings in the Reds organization for a total of 121.1.

Individual Notes

Michael Siani is batting .322 in his last 24 games. He hit .326 in July to rank 6th in the Midwest League.

Since May 24, Siani has played in 56 games and is batting .301 with 23 stolen bases. Since May 24, he ranks 7th in the MWL in batting average, 3rd in the MWL in hits, tied for 3rd in runs scored and 1st in stolen bases.

Randy Ventura is batting .325 over his last 11 games.

Mariel Bautista has a five-game hitting streak, going 9 for 21 (.429).

Miles Gordon is 8 for 17 (.471) with a home run over his last five games.

Matt Pidich over his last 22 games: 1.40 ERA, 38.2 IP, 26 H, 13 R, 6 ER, 11 BB, 40 SO.

Since joining the Dragons, Andy Fisher has only one unearned run in 12 innings. He has allowed just three hits and no walks.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, August 4 (2:08 p.m.): Lake County RH Thomas Ponticelli (3-4, 5.02) at Dayton RH James Marinan (2-9, 5.35) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Monday, August 5 (7:00 p.m.): Lake County RH Alex Royalty (5-5, 4.46) at Dayton LH Connor Curlis (3-3, 3.09)

Tuesday, August 6 (7:00 p.m.): Lake County LH Zach Draper (7-2, 2.65) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (5-2, 4.21)

