Rory Kerins, Ilya Nikolaev, Reassigned to AHL Calgary

December 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rory Kerins of the Rapid City Rush

(Rapid City Rush) Rory Kerins of the Rapid City Rush(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Thursday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forwards Rory Kerins and Ilya Nikolaev have been reassigned by the Flames to the AHL Calgary Wranglers. Additionally, defenseman Quinn Wichers has been activated off injured reserve.

Kerins heads to the AHL for the second time this season. In a three-game stint with the Wranglers last month, he scored one goal and registered a +2 plus/minus rating. He has played 16 games for the Rush where he has eight goals and 10 assists.

Nikolaev will join the Wranglers for the first time this season. The rookie center has appeared in 19 games for the rush and has four goals and 10 assists. Both Nikolaev and Kerins are on NHL contracts with the Flames.

Wichers returns after missing nine games on injured reserve. Over 10 games for the Rush this season, the second-year defenseman has one assist.

Rapid City returns to action on Thursday night for the first of three games against the Wichita Thunder. It's a Thirsty Thursday, and all 16-ounce domestic beer and seltzer cans are just $3.50. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.