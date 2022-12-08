Rory Kerins, Ilya Nikolaev, Reassigned to AHL Calgary
December 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Thursday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forwards Rory Kerins and Ilya Nikolaev have been reassigned by the Flames to the AHL Calgary Wranglers. Additionally, defenseman Quinn Wichers has been activated off injured reserve.
Kerins heads to the AHL for the second time this season. In a three-game stint with the Wranglers last month, he scored one goal and registered a +2 plus/minus rating. He has played 16 games for the Rush where he has eight goals and 10 assists.
Nikolaev will join the Wranglers for the first time this season. The rookie center has appeared in 19 games for the rush and has four goals and 10 assists. Both Nikolaev and Kerins are on NHL contracts with the Flames.
Wichers returns after missing nine games on injured reserve. Over 10 games for the Rush this season, the second-year defenseman has one assist.
Rapid City returns to action on Thursday night for the first of three games against the Wichita Thunder. It's a Thirsty Thursday, and all 16-ounce domestic beer and seltzer cans are just $3.50. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.
Images from this story
|
Rory Kerins of the Rapid City Rush
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 8, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - December 8 - ECHL
- Rory Kerins, Ilya Nikolaev, Reassigned to AHL Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Announce Player Moves - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Pat Guay Recalled by AHL's Henderson Silver Knights - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Admirals Sign Veteran Forward Mathieu Roy - Norfolk Admirals
- UCALL Named "Official Decision Training Tool of the ECHL" - ECHL
- Nailers Collect over 1,000 Stuffed Animals for Salvation Army - Wheeling Nailers
- Solar Bears Food Festival Returns on Saturday, January 21 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Heads to Black Hills Tonight vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Preview: Florida Battles Savannah in Back to Back Matchup - Florida Everblades
- An Inspiring Performance - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.