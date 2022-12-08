Solar Bears Announce Player Moves

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Jack LaFontaine has been recalled to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL). The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Grant Mismash to the Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch. Additionally, the Crunch have loaned defenseman Tyson Feist to the Solar Bears.

LaFontaine (luh-FON-tane), 24, has appeared in 11 games this season for the Solar Bears, posting a 4-5-1-1 record with a 3.34 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a .905 save percentage (SV%).

Prior to his pro career, LaFontaine played in 96 NCAA games for the University of Michigan from 2016 to 2018 and the University of Minnesota from 2018 to 2022. During the 2021-22 season, LaFontaine was named the Mike Richter Award winner as the NCAA's top goaltender and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the Nation's top collegiate player.

Mismash, 23, has appeared in five games this season for the Crunch. The 6-foot-0, 184-pound forward was selected in the second round, 61st overall, by the Nashville Predators in the 2017 NHL Draft. He was acquired by the Lightning in a trade with the Predators on July 5.

In total, Mismash has played 57 games in the AHL with Milwaukee (2021-22) and Syracuse (2022-23), scoring 12 points (6g-6a).

Prior to his pro career, Mismash played four seasons at University of North Dakota, scoring 71 points (32g-39a) in 117 games. Following the 2017-18 season, Mismash was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team.

Feist, 21, has appeared in five games this season for the Crunch. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman played in 65 games last season for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior), scoring 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists, with a plus-25 rating.

