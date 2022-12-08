Solar Bears Food Festival Returns on Saturday, January 21

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to announce the return of the team's annual Food Festival, which will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game that evening against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Amway Center.

A list of all the participating restaurants will be released at a later date. In addition to the various restaurants and vendors present at the Food Festival, the event will also include face-painting, balloon artists, music, prize raffles and more.

To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits game. Fans can purchase a ticket for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game by visiting orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears hit the road this weekend to face the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10. Puck drop on both nights is 7:00 p.m. Orlando returns home on Friday, December 16 to host the Savannah Ghost Pirates for our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Janney Roofing. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

