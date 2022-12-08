ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Florida's Neuber fined, suspended

Florida's Kyle Neuber has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #250, Florida at Greenville, on Dec. 7.

Neuber was assessed a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 6:48 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Neuber will miss Florida's games at Savannah tonight (Dec. 8) and tomorrow (Dec. 9).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Utah's Mikhalchuk fined, suspended

Utah's Vladislav Mikhalchuk has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #251, Utah at Jacksonville, on Dec. 7.

Mikhalchuk is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized elbowing infraction at 9:31 of the second period.

Mikhalchuk will miss Utah's games at Jacksonville on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10.

