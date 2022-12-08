Admirals Sign Veteran Forward Mathieu Roy

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Thursday afternoon they have signed forward Mathieu Roy to a standard player contract.

Roy, 36, returns to the United States after playing the last two seasons with the Glasgow Clan in the EIHL. He started the 2022-23 season as Glasgow's captain and player-assistant coach.

The Quebec native played the 2020-21 season with the Knoxville Ice Bears in the SPHL that coached by current Admirals head coach, Jeff Carr. In just 25 games, Roy posted 20 points (11g, 9a).

Before heading to Knoxville, Roy played five seasons in the EIHL with Glasgow and the Sheffield Steelers. In each of those seasons, he registered a minimum of 24 points. He won two EIHL championships with Sheffield and was named the Player of the Year in 2014-15, finishing with a league-high 79 points and 36 goals.

Roy started his professional career in the ECHL in 2007 with the Pensacola Ice Bears after spending four years in the Quebec Major Junior League. The most notable years of his ECHL career came with the Florida Everblades where he spent six seasons in Southwest Florida. He was team captain for three seasons and won a Kelly Cup Championship in 2011-12.

In 16 professional seasons, the 6'0, 200-pound forward has played in 786 career games spanning the ECHL, AHL, and Europe. Roy has scored 325 goals with 357 assists and 682 points at the time of his arrival to Norfolk.

Roy is scheduled to be in the lineup on Saturday night when the Admirals face the Adirondack Thunder at 6:05 PM.

