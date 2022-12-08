Wichita Heads to Black Hills Tonight vs. Rush

RAPID CITY, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a five-game road trip tonight at 8:05 p.m. in the Black Hills against Rapid City.

Tonight is the first of six meetings over the next eight games between the old CHL rivals. The Thunder and the Rush will play 13 times over the course of the season. All-time, Wichita is 49-47-12 against Rapid City and 21-25-6 on the road against the Rush.

Wichita and Rapid City are coming off of series-wins against divisional opponents. The Thunder swept Kansas City last weekend, winning in overtime on Friday at Cable Dahmer Arena and then taking both games in regulation at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Rush took three in Allen and moved into third place with 22 points. Wichita sits in second with 24 points.

Both franchises switched affiliations over the summer. Rapid City moved on from Arizona and partnered with the Calgary Flames. The Thunder partnered with San Jose.

Another interesting storyline between the two teams are the familiar faces on each roster. Logan Nelson, Garrett Klotz and Calder Brooks spent time in Wichita during their careers. Jake Wahlin and Kyle Rhodes will face their former team for the first time since last season's three-team trade at the deadline between Wichita, Rapid City and Florida.

THUNDERBOLTS...Stefan Fournier is tied for second with three game-winning goals and first in power play goals (5)...Mark Liwiski is tied for sixth for rookies with 32 penalty minutes...Evan Buitenhuis is second in saves (393) and fifth in minutes played (721)...Chris McKay has three assists in his last two games...Wichita is 6-0- when leading after two...Wichita is 4-1-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 8-1-2 in one-goal games...

RUSH NOTES - Matt Marcinew is tied for third in the league in scoring with 25 points, tied for fourth in )goals with 12 and fourth in shots (76)...Alex Aleardi is tied for 15th with 20 points...Daniil Chechelev leads the league with 10 wins, first in minutes played (847), first in saves (445)...Rory Kerins is tied for sixth in points for rookies (18)...Tyson Helgeson is fifth for rookies with three majors...Rapid City is 7-3-0 when scoring first...Rapid City is 26th on the enalty kill at home (73.9%)...

