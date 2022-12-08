UCALL Named "Official Decision Training Tool of the ECHL"

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced today that uCALL has been named as the "Official Decision Training Tool of the ECHL." uCALL is made by deCervo, the leading company in sports today for split-second decision training with neuroscience technology.

As part of the agreement, uCALL will serve as the training platform for ECHL on-ice officials in the honing of skills and on-ice judgement. Special emphasis will be placed on their development to adhere to the NHL standard of officiating. Additionally, as part of the partnership, uCALL will present the monthly ECHL Official of the Month award and sponsor a "U Make the CALL" feature on social media to test fan knowledge of the hockey rulebook.

"We are very excited to add uCALL to the growing arsenal of tools at the disposal of our on-ice officials," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Riley Yerkovich. "The ECHL serves as a training ground for referees and linespeople, just as it does for players and coaches, and this partnership with uCALL will enhance the development of these officials by leveraging cutting-edge technology, the study of neuroscience, and how it relates to the split-second decision-making required of professional officials."

"By bringing uCALL to their officials, the ECHL is bringing the cutting-edge of neuroscience technology to the way it trains on-ice judgement," said deCervo CEO Jason Sherwin. "And with 'U Make the CALL,' the ECHL will be pioneering how fans engage with the challenging decisions officials face in every game."

