Preview: Florida Battles Savannah in Back to Back Matchup

December 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







SAVANNAH, G.A. - The Florida Everblades head to Enmarket Arena in Georgia to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates in back to back games.

The last time these two teams saw each other, overtime was needed to determine the night's winner. Forward Cam Morrison got the game winner on the first shot in overtime. The breakaway goal was Morrison's second goal of the season and his sixth point. The second period started with forward Dominic Franco breaking the ice for both teams and getting the Blades on the board first. The Blades tallied 48 shots in 64 minutes tonight, a season high. Goalie Cam Johnson stopped 31 of 33 shots and recorded his fourth win of the season.

The Ghost Pirates are coming into this game sitting in sixth place in the south division. Savannah has lost their last three games but are ranked fourth in the league for their penalty kill percentage at 87.1%

The Blades are bringing momentum into this back to back matchup after a thrilling overtime win in Greenville last night.

