Pat Guay Recalled by AHL's Henderson Silver Knights

The Savannah Ghost Pirates have announced that the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled forward Pat Guay.

Guay, 20, led all Ghost Pirates in goals (8), assists (12) and points (20) through 17 games this season. The Magog, QC native scored 55 goals and added 49 assists with the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL in 2021-22 before turning pro.

The Vegas Golden Knights selected Guay with the 145th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Daniel D'Amato was recalled by the Silver Knights on Tuesday and suited up for their 3-1 victory over the Ontario Reign last night. D'Amato, 21, ranked second to Guay in assists (12) and points (14) with the Ghost Pirates before his promotion.

Additionally, the Ghost Pirates have activated forward Brennan Blaszczak and signed forward Rhett Kingston.

Blaszczak, 26, has missed the previous 17 games with a lower-body injury suffered in training camp. The Las Vegas, NV native notched 46 points in 45 games with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Kingston, 25, has posted eight points in 11 games in the SPHL this season with the Fayetteville Marksmen and the Macon Mayhem. Kingston played the past three seasons at Western Michigan University.

