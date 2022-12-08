ECHL Transactions - December 8
December 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 8, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Kyle McGrath, F
Norfolk:
Brendan van Riemsdyk, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Chad Butcher, F activated from reserve
Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Nick Lappin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Alex Peters, D assigned by Bakersfield
Add Luka Burzan, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Delete Luka Burzan, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)
Delete Clark Hiebert, D traded to Norfolk
Indy:
Add Nate Pionk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from reserve
Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve
Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G placed on reserve
Delete Matt Murphy, D recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland
Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete David Cotton, F recalled by Coachella Valley
Newfoundland:
Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Mathieu Roy, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Eric Cooley, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Delete Brett Van Os, F placed on reserve
Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)
Orlando:
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Danny Battochio, G added as EBUG
Add Quinn Wichers, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Zach Court, F activated from reserve
Delete Rory Kerins, F recalled to Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)
Delete Ilya Nikolayev, F recalled to Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)
Savannah:
Add Rhett Kingston, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Patrick Guay, F recalled by Henderson
Toledo:
Add Andrew Sturtz, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Simon Denis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)
Trois-Rivières:
Add David Richer, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Bradley Johnson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chrystopher Collin, F activated from reserve
Delete Thomas Sigouin, G placed on reserve
Delete Olivier Galipeau, D recalled by Laval
Delete John Parker-Jones, F recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Add Dante Sheriff, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from reserve
Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on reserve
