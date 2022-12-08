ECHL Transactions - December 8

December 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 8, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Kyle McGrath, F

Norfolk:

Brendan van Riemsdyk, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Chad Butcher, F activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Nick Lappin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Alex Peters, D assigned by Bakersfield

Add Luka Burzan, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Delete Luka Burzan, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/5)

Delete Clark Hiebert, D traded to Norfolk

Indy:

Add Nate Pionk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from reserve

Add Nolan Orzeck, D activated from reserve

Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G placed on reserve

Delete Matt Murphy, D recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland

Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete David Cotton, F recalled by Coachella Valley

Newfoundland:

Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Mathieu Roy, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Eric Cooley, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Brett Van Os, F placed on reserve

Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)

Orlando:

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Danny Battochio, G added as EBUG

Add Quinn Wichers, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Zach Court, F activated from reserve

Delete Rory Kerins, F recalled to Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)

Delete Ilya Nikolayev, F recalled to Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)

Savannah:

Add Rhett Kingston, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Patrick Guay, F recalled by Henderson

Toledo:

Add Andrew Sturtz, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Simon Denis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)

Trois-Rivières:

Add David Richer, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Bradley Johnson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chrystopher Collin, F activated from reserve

Delete Thomas Sigouin, G placed on reserve

Delete Olivier Galipeau, D recalled by Laval

Delete John Parker-Jones, F recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Add Dante Sheriff, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from reserve

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F placed on reserve

