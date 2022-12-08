Everblades Fall in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Florida Everblades dropped an 8-2 decision to the Savannah Ghost Pirates Thursday night at Enmarket Arena, ending the Blades' streak of eight games without a regulation loss.

After spotting the Ghost Pirates a 3-0 lead after one period and watching the home team's lead grow to 5-0 in the opening minutes of the second frame, Nolan Kneen got the Everblades on the board with his first goal as a Blade at the 8:26 mark.

On Kneen's goal, Jake Smith picked up an assist and extended his point streak to five games as the Savannah lead was trimmed to 5-1, but the Ghost Pirates expanded the advantage to 7-1 by the second intermission.

Trailing 8-1, the Everblades closed out the scoring as Kobe Roth potted his fifth goal of the season off assists by Leif Mattson and Cole Moberg at 16:02 of the third.

Savannah's Vincent Marleau led the Ghost Pirates' attack with a hat trick and an assist.

Despite the setback, Florida (12-4-2-1) outshot Savannah 47-29, one shot shy of the team's season high of 48 set in a 3-2 overtime win at Savannah on November 10.

Brody Claeys made 14 saves in his Blades debut, while Cam Johnson registered seven saves in a relief effort. Savannah's Isaiah Saville notched 45 saves and earned his fourth win as the Ghost Pirates (9-6-3-0) snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Everblades and Ghost Pirates will meet again Friday at Enmarket Arena with action getting underway at 7:30 p.m.

BOX SCORE HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

6:03 Savannah T. Thompson 4 PP (N. Valleau, A. Swetlikoff)

10:37 Savannah B. Pedersen 7 (A. Swetlikoff, S. Naas)

12:25 Savannah V. Marleau 5 PP (B. Estes, C. Corcoran)

2nd Period

4:06 Savannah V. Marleau 6 (unassisted)

6:03 Savannah T. Thompson 5 PP (A. Swetlikoff)

8:26 Florida N. Kneen 1 (J. Smith)

11:19 Savannah V. Marleau 7 (S. Naas, M. Kaufman)

12:57 Savannah M. Kaufman 3 (V. Marleau)

3rd Period

5:47 Savannah L. Drevitch 2 (S. Dorowicz)

16:02 Florida K. Roth 5 (L. Mattson, C. Moberg)

GOALTENDERS

Florida - Brody Claeys, 14 Saves; Cam Johnson 7 Saves

Savannah - Isaiah Saville, 45 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Florida 47, Savannah 29

Power Plays - Florida 0-3, Savannah 3-4

Shorthanded Goals - Florida 0, Savannah 0

Penalties (Minutes) - Florida 4 (8), Savannah 3 (6)

NEWS AND NOTES

The Everblades and Ghost Pirates have split the only two meetings in the all-time series between the clubs. Florida topped the first-year Savannah squad 3-2 in overtime back on November 10 in the inaugural meeting of the new South Division rivals.

Savannah's three first-period goals snapped a string of eight consecutive scoreless periods by the Ghost Pirates. The Everblades allowed three goals in a period for the first time since the opening period of the first game of the year, a 4-2 setback at Atlanta.

Nolan Kneen's second-period goal was his first tally as an Everblade. Jake Smith earned the assist and extended his point streak to five games, his first five appearances in an Everblades uniform (3 G, 2 A).

Prior to Thursday's setback, the Everblades had earned at least one point in eight straight games, posting a 6-0-1-1 mark and capturing 14 of a possible 16 points in that stretch.

Leif Mattson and Cole Moberg picked up assists for the second straight night. For Mattson, it was his fourth helper in his last four appearances, while Moberg's helper was his third in four games.

NEXT GAME

The Everblades' three-in-three road trip will conclude with a Friday night tilt in Savannah at 7:30 p.m.

Following Friday night's series finale against the host Ghost Pirates, the Everblades will return to Hertz Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a 7:30 contest against the Orlando Solar Bears, the first of three matchups between the teams in an eight-day stretch. The Wednesday night battle will feature the popular Hump Day Deals with $3.00 Bud Light drafts and $3.00 hot dogs. With a college ID, enjoy discounted tickets by placing your order HERE.

Be sure and catch all the action on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com or Mixlr at https://everblades.mixlr.com.

