Ottawa Assigns Goalie to Americans

December 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Goaltender Kevin Mandolese with the Belleville Senators

Reading, PA - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), announced today that Ottawa has assigned goalie Kevin Mandolese to the Americans from Belleville.

Kevin Mandolese joins Allen after playing in 7 games with the Belleville Senators this season. The 6-foot-5 and 190-pound netminder had a record of 2-4-1 with a 3.87 goals against average.

He will join the team in time for practice tomorrow and play on Friday night against Reading. With the addition of Mandolese, that gives the Americans three goalies on the roster joining Logan Flodell and Luke Peressini.

The Americans have dropped seven straight and are looking to break the streak tomorrow night. Puck drop is at 6:00 pm CST.

The Americans return home to play Wichita next weekend on Friday and Saturday.

