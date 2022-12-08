Nailers Collect over 1,000 Stuffed Animals for Salvation Army

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers and their Nailers Care Community Program are coming off of a terrific week, as they helped the Salvation Army get ready for the holiday season.

Every year since 1891, the Salvation Army has held its Red Kettle Campaign, in which members of the local community ring bells to help raise money for those who need it. The money is used to provide toys for kids, coats for the homeless, food for the hungry, as well as others who need assistance. Nailers players joined the initiative in 2014 with the leadership of then captain Shane Bakker, and have made it an annual tradition to ring the bells every holiday season. This year, Nailers staff members also got involved. Between the two kettles, $316.20 was raised by players and staff members last Wednesday.

The excitement from Wednesday carried into the weekend, as the Nailers held their annual Teddy Bear Toss, which also benefitted the Salvation Army. When Josh Maniscalco scored in the first period of Saturday's win, 1,150 stuffed animals came raining onto the WesBanco Arena ice surface, creating a memorable visual for all in attendance. Those stuffed animals will be given to local children, so they have a wonderful gift to enjoy for the holidays.

This weekend, Nailers players will eclipse the 60-hour mark in the community for the 2022-23 season, with lots of exciting events planned for the coming months. If you have an event you would like to have the Nailers Care Community Program involved with, e-mail pr@wheelingnailers.com.

