Rodriguez Earns Win in First Game Back with Tides

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides (70-69) shut out the Charlotte Knights (54-85), 9-0, on Friday at Harbor Park. The Tides have now won 16 of their last 20 games and have won seven straight games this season vs. the Knights. They have clinched the six-game series and have won five in a row, their season long.

Norfolk scored three runs right in the first inning. The first run scored on an error, followed by a two-run home run by Brett Phillips to make it 3-0. Two more runs scored for the Tides in the second when Jordan Westburg hit an RBI single, followed by an RBI fielder's choice by Colton Cowser to make it 5-0.

The Tides would score two more runs in the fourth when Westburg blasted his 17th home run of the season. It was a two-run shot to make it 7-0. The final runs of the game for the Tides scored in the fifth when Jonathan Arauz knocked a two-run double, bringing the final score to 9-0.

Grayson Rodriguez had a strong outing in his first game back with the Tides since June 1. He tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out four. In doing so, he extended his scoreless innings streak to 20.2. Beau Sulser followed him with three scoreless innings and struck out three. Nick Vespi finished the game, keeping his season ERA at 0.00.

Game five of the six-game series is set for tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. The Tides will throw LHP Bruce Zimmermann (5-2, 3.58), while RHP Scott Blewett (0-0, 20.25) is scheduled to start for Charlotte.

POSTGAME NOTES

RUN IT UP: All though the Tides didn't get to 10 runs, they did score nine and have done so in five straight games...that streak matches the longest such streak in the International League with Columbus, who did so from June 29 - July 3...since the Research Portal started in 2005, a five-game nine run streak has only happened five times.

WILD WILD WEST: Leading the Tides offense tonight was Jordan Westburg, who went 5-for-5 with two runs, a home run, and three RBI...the home run was his 17th with Norfolk and 26th overall this season...he now has three straight games with a home run, joining teammate Brett Phillips as the only Tides to do so this season.

MAVERICK STAYS HOT: In his third straight game, Brett Phillips has homered after going 1-for-3 with a two-run blast and a walk...Phillips has had a strong September, where in 12 games he's hitting .387 (12-for-31) with nine runs, a double, a triple, three home runs, 11 RBI, 12 walks and a hit-by-pitch (.543 OBP).

GREG'S PLACE: Tonight, Greg Cullen went 3-for-4 with two runs scored...it's his second straight game with three hits, becoming the seventh Tide this season to do so...after starting his Triple-A season 0-for-10, he's hit safely in 16 of 20 games, batting .351 (20-for-57) with 15 runs, a double, two home runs, six RBI, five walks and a hit-by-pitch (.413 OBP).

