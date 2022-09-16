Sounds Shut Out By Jumbo Shrimp

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds had a rare offensive night without fireworks in a 4-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in front of 7,871 fans at First Horizon Park on Friday night.

Nashville managed only six hits and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Despite the loss, the Sounds magic number to clinch the International League West Division shrunk to eight with a loss by Columbus earlier in the night.

Jacksonville jumped on the board early with a run in the top of the first inning. Jesus Sanchez collected an RBI single off Sounds starter Robert Gasser to take a 1-0 lead. The left-hander went five innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on just three hits. He walked four and struck out four in his first loss with Nashville.

The Jumbo Shrimp added their second run of the night in the fifth and a pair of runs in the seventh to pull away. It was only the fourth time the Sounds suffered a shutout loss in 2022.

Game five of the series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (11-2, 3.51) starts for the Sounds. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick (1-for-4, 2 K) extended his on-base streak to 33 games with a single in the sixth inning. He is hitting .359 (47-for-131) with 30 runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers, 15 RBI and 15 walks during the streak. The 33-game on-base streak is the longest active streak in the International League.

Nashville's magic number to clinch the International League West Division is eight.

