SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Worcester Red Sox (70-67) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (75-62)

Game 139 | Home Game 70 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, September 16, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Chris Murphy (3-5, 5.62) vs RHP Jhony Brito (6-2, 3.18)

MURPHY: Took loss, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K 9/9 @ Lehigh Valley (9-2 L)

BRITO: Pitched one perfect inning in return from IL, 2 K @ Durham 9/11 (14-2 W)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (September 15, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Vejigantes (75-62) were defeated by the Worcester Red Sox 5-3 on Thursday evening in the final Copa de la Diversión game at PNC Field this season. Major League rehabber Luis Severino allowed two runs over 4.1 innings with six strikeouts.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got the scoring started in the first. Ryan LaMarre plated Chris Owings with a single to left to make it 1-0 early. The Vejigantes had a chance for more, but made two outs on the bases. SWB then extended the lead with a Chad Bell RBI double in the second.

Meanwhile, Severino was strong on the mound in the third appearance of his Minor League rehab assignment, allowing a pair of runs over 4.1 frames. Severino has pitched in one game each for Low-A Tampa, Double-A Somerset and now Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as he works back from a lat issue that landed him on the Injured List on July 13. The Red Sox tied the game with a pair of tallies in the fourth. Nick Sogard singled the first run in and Pedro Castellanos scored to tie the game following a throwing error on the same play. Worcester then jumped ahead with a three-spot in the seventh. Duran doubled home a pair with one away and advanced to third on the second Vejigantes' error of the contest. Two batters later, Duran stole home with two away to put Worcester ahead 5-3.

The Vejigantes scratched a run across in the eighth after Michael Beltre led off the frame with a double and was brought home via ground out. However, SWB couldn't complete the rally and fell by a 5-3 final.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are at home for their final six-game homestand of the season to host the Worcester Red Sox. The last time the WooSox were at PNC Field, the RailRiders won four of six games while outscoring their foes 34-31.

DOWN THE STRETCH - With just 12 days to go in the regular season, only three teams in the International League East have been eliminated from postseason play (Rochester, Syracuse and Charlotte). Norfolk is the furthest back (7.0 GB) with an elimination number of six. Only five and a half games separate the top six teams in the division.

WHAT'S LEFT - The RailRiders play this six-game series against Worcester at home, followed by six games on the road against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. They'll return home on September 26 for the final homestand of the year, beginning with a rain-suspended game and three more contests against the Buffalo Bisons. All three of those teams are currently below SWB in the standings.

EYES ON BULLS - The Durham Bulls beat the Gwinnett Stripers 5-2 yesterday, snapping a four-game losing streak. The win pushed them back into first place with the RailRiders loss on Thursday. They had entered yesterday in second, a half-game back.

SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp lost last night 6-1 to the Nashville Sound. They are now currently in third place, a game back of second-place SWB and a game and a half back of Durham. Jacksonville has lost back-to-back.

RUN FOREST, RUN - The RailRiders have set a new single-season franchise record with 152 stolen bases, besting the 2021 RailRiders who stole 148. The previous record to that was set in 2000 with 139 stolen bases.

(K)LOSING IN - Matt Krook tallied three strikeouts last Friday against Durham, bringing his season total to 144. It's the most strikeouts for a SWB pitcher since Brandon Duckworth struck out 150 in 2001. The all-time franchise record is 152, set by Carlton Loewer in 1997. 144 strikeouts is the most Krook has tallied in one season in his career, besting his 132 in 2021 split between SWB and Somerset.

TALE OF TWO TONIES - In his first six games, Anthony Volpe went 11-for-25 (.440) with two homers, two doubles and four RBI. Since then in his last five games, he has gone 2-for-21 (.095) with one extra-base hit (double) and nine strikeouts.

GREAT POWER, GREAT RESPONSIBILITY - Since September 8, Ben Rortvedt has tallied a hit in seven of his last eight games. He has gone 9-for-30 (.300) with four doubles, a homer and four driven in. He has raised his SWB batting average from .191 to .217 in that span.

ALV OR NOTHING - Armando Alvarez has gone 13 for his last 32 (.406) since the start of the Durham series last week. This comes after going just 1-for-11 in the last home series against the Syracuse Mets.

LaMAGIC- Ryan LaMarre is 21 for his last 52 (.404) in his last sixteen games since August 19. He has hits in fourteen of those games. Prior to this stretch, LaMarre had gone 14 for his first 67 (.209) in 27 games.

STREAKY - Armando Alvarez has a nine-game hit streak and a ten-game on-base streak... Ben Rortvedt has a five-game hit streak and an eight-game on-base streak... Rob Brantly has a six-game on-base streak...

ON DECK - On Saturday at PNC Filed, the first 2,500 fans through the gates will receive a SWB RailRiders Trapper Hat.

FALL-ING IN LOVE - MLB announced its Arizona Fall League rosters today. While no RailRiders will be playing in Arizona, there are seven Yankees representatives going to play for the Mesa Solar Sox: Jasson Domínguez, TJ Rumfield, Tyler Hardman, Yorlin Calderon, Shaine McNeely and Leam Mendez. The Fall League begins on October 3 and lasts six weeks.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (87-56) were off last night. They begin a new weekend series tonight against the Brewers starting at 8:10 PM. Frankie Montas will face Adrian Houser... The Somerset Patriots (81-52) were defeated 5-2 by the Portland Sea Dogs. Harrison Bader went 3-for-4, including two doubles and a two-run single that accounted for the Patriots' only runs in the game. Clayton Beeter faces Steerling Sharp tonight at 6:35 PM...

