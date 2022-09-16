9.16.22 John O'Reilly Named Indians August Player of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced right-handed pitcher John O'Reilly as their August Player of the Month after he registered a 0.59 WHIP and .149 average against, the lowest marks among International League relievers with at least 13.2 innings pitched.

O'Reilly, 26, went 2-0 with a 0.66 ERA (1er/13.2ip) - the second-lowest mark among league relievers with at least as many innings pitched - over eight appearances, the last seven of which combined for a 10.2- inning scoreless streak. He beaned one batter, walked one and yielded just seven hits for the month.

The month was highlighted by a career-high 6.2-inning hitless streak spanning six appearances. In that stretch from Aug. 9-27, O'Reilly allowed one baserunner on a hit-by-pitch and later erased him by inducing a double play.

The New Jersey native was orginally signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent out of Rutgers University.

