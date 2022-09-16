Redbirds' Comeback Falls Short in One-Run Loss at Cubs

DES MOINES, IA - The Memphis Redbirds went down early and lost 7-6 to the Iowa Cubs on Friday evening at Principal Park.

After scoring in the top of the first inning, Memphis fell behind 4-1 after the first. Starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore lasted just two-thirds of an inning and allowed four runs on four hits and was credited with the loss.

On the offensive side, designated hitter Juan Yepez recorded three RBIs to bring his total to 51 at Triple-A this season. Shortstop Kramer Robertson reached base three times and scored all three times in a 2-for-3 effort with a walk, double and stolen base.

Dylan Carlson made an MLB Rehab appearance in center field for the Redbirds. The switch hitter went 2-for-3 and recorded a double from each side of the plate. Carlson exited the game after his seven scheduled innings in the field

The Memphis Redbirds (67-72) and Iowa Cubs (62-75) continue their six-game series on Saturday September 17 at Principal Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:08pm CDT.

