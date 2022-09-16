Jumbo Shrimp to Partner with Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office to Promote National Voter Registration Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are excited to announce a partnership with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office to promote National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Established in 2012, National Voter Registration Day celebrates an annual moment for the entire nation to focus on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right - the right to vote.

"We are looking forward to doing our part to promote National Voter Registration Day, an incredibly important day in our country every year," said Jumbo Shrimp executive Vice President/General Manager Harold Craw. "We are excited to use our Jumbo Shrimp social media feeds to get the word out on registering to vote and other important information regarding upcoming elections."

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said "Our office is proud to partner with our valued Voter Education Partner, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, as we promote National Voter Registration Day to share how easy it is to register to vote or look up important election awareness information."

On September 20, 2022, the Jumbo Shrimp will release a social media postcard on their @JaxShrimp social media feeds. The postcard will share a QR code and website link to help drive people to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections' website, helping eligible voters exercise their right to be heard at the ballot box by registering to vote.

For questions about this expansive voter awareness initiative, please contact Duval County Supervisor of Elections Director of Community Outreach and Events Greg Clark at gaclark@duvalelections.gov or 904-742-1277.

