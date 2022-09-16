Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 16 vs. Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (72-65) vs. Rochester Red Wings (62-76)

Friday - 6:05p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Hans Crouse (0-2, 11.70) vs. LHP MacKenzie Gore (ML-Rehab)

FOUR IS A CROWD: The Rochester Red Wings picked up their fourth consecutive win last, topping Lehigh Valley 2-1 in 10 innings to guarantee at least a series split...starting pitcher RHP Franklyn Kilome delivered one of his best performances as a Red Wing, working five scoreless innings allowing just two hits while striking out seven...the Wings first run wouldn't come until the eighth, when 1B John Nogowski launched his second homer with Rochester to tie the game at one...RHP Reed Garrett and southpaw Alberto Baldonado held the IronPigs hitless in the ninth and tenth respectively before 2B Jecksson Flores scored the winning run on a wild pitch to give the Wings their sixth walk-off win...LHP MacKenzie Gore will make his second rehab appearance tonight as Rochester looks to win their first series since June.

PUNCHING TICKETS: Red Wing arms struck out 13 Lehigh Valley batters last night marking their 1,269th punch out of the year which now ranks second most in franchise history (1st - 1,285 in 2019)...

The 2022 staff has logged 60 games with 10 or more strikeouts in 138 games compared to the 2019 staff which logged 61 such games.

Rochester ranks fourth in the International League in the strikeout category, just 43 off the league-leading Worcester (BOS) staff.

SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES: The Wings pitching staff logged their 58th homerless game this year after not allowing a long ball in the win last night...they have allowed only 125 home runs in 138 games (.91 home runs /game)...their 125 long balls surrendered is the third-fewest in the International League and the Red Wings fewest since 2018 when they allowed 97 in 140 games (.69 home runs /game).

FEW HITS: The three hits given up yesterday was the 11th time this year the Wings pitching staff has allowed three or fewer hits in a contest, improving to 10-1 in those games.

FEWER RUNS: The Red Wings held Lehigh Valley to one run yesterday which marked the 24th time this year they have allowed one or zero runs in a game, moving to 23-1 in such contests.

WINNER, WINNER, RED WING DINNER: With the extra-inning win last night, the Wings have taken the first three games of the series and have now won four straight...

The last time they won four straight was from 5/26-5/29 at SYR.

The last time the Wings won the first three games of a series dates back to 5/11-5/15 at WOR when Rochester completed a sweep of that series.

JECK IT OUT: With a third-inning double, 2B Jecksson Flores extended his on-base streak to a season-high nine games dating back to 9/4...he would finish last night's game 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored...during his nine-game hit streak Flores has batted 12-for-28, with a triple, a double, two RBI, nine runs scored, and three walks.

Flores owns the longest active hitting streak in the International League, tied with four other players, one being the former Red Wings slugger Brent Rooker.

YOU'RE KILOME SMALLS: RHP Franklyn Kilome pitched five innings, giving up two hits, walking two, and striking out seven in last night's win...his seven strikeouts mark the third time this season and the first time since 8/19 that he has struck out seven or more batters in an outing...the 5.0 innings pitched tonight is his longest outing since 8/12 against NOR, where he struck out eight.

RAKE ALU: With a single in the fourth inning last night, 3B Jake Alu has reached base safely in 10 straight games dating back to 9/4 and has picked up multiple hits in five of nine games...the Boston College alum finished the game 1-for-4 with a run scored.

During his on-base streak, Alu leads all Wings in hits (15), home runs (5), RBI (14), and runs scored (9).

THE BIG NOGOWSKI: 1B John Nogowski reached base twice last night, walking once and slugging his second home run of the season with the Red Wings, going deep in the eighth inning to tie the game 1-1...this comes over a month after his first homer which he slugged on 8/5 in Columbus...this was the right hander's first home run at the friendly confines of Frontier Field...

Since joining the Wings, Nogowoski has recorded more walks (24) than strikeouts (19).

KEEPING THE TEAM SEAMSTRESS IN BUSINESS: The Washington Nationals promoted UTL Jack Dunn from Double-A Harrisburg, tying the franchise record for the number of different Wings to appear in a game in a single season (77)...C Onix Vega was also added to the roster and when he appears in a game, he will be the player that sets the new franchise record for most players to have appeared in a season for the Wings as the 78th player...it would mark the fourth consecutive year the Wings have set a new franchise record in this category.

BULLY PEN: After pitching five innings, allowing just one earned run in last night's victory, the Wings bullpen now has an ERA of 1.77 through the first 13 games of September, surrendering just 11 earned runs in 56 innings of work...RHP Juan Minaya (5.0 IP), LHP Alberto Baldonado (7.2 IP), RHP Matt Brill (4.0 IP), and LHP Luis Avilan (3.2 IP) have combined to allow just one earned run in 20.1 innings.

The 'pen ranks fifth in the International League in strikeouts with 710 total, 60 off the league-leading Charlotte (CHI-AL) staff.

If the staff finishes the month with an ERA under four, it will be their best mark since May (2.79).

