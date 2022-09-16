Bats Rally Late But Fall 7-6 in the 10th to St. Paul on Friday Night

September 16, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







ST. PAUL, MN. - The Louisville Bats (56-83) rallied late but ultimately fell 7-6 in the tenth inning to the St. Paul Saints (67-71) on Friday night at CHS Field.

After a relatively easy first inning for both pitchers, St. Paul jumped on the ball in the second inning scoring two runs to take a 2-0 lead.

Brandon Williamson (1-4, 4.50), threw 2.0 solid innings in his first start since August 28th, giving up two runs on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Reds rehabber Robert Dugger (3-3, 4.09) also turned in 2.0 solid innings, allowing just one hit with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Bats put a run on the board in the sixth to cut St. Paul's lead in half. Mike Siani led off the inning with a bunt single and was moved to third in the following at-bat on a single from Lorenzo Cedrola. With one out in the inning, Cristian Santana sent a fly ball deep enough to right field to score Siani on a sacrifice fly and get Louisville back within one at 2-1.

Louisville continued its scoring in the seventh inning. Leonardo Rivas walked to kick off the inning and was followed immediately by a line drive single from Michael De Leon. In the next at-bat Eric Yang laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both Rivas and De Leon into scoring position with one out. One at-bat later, Isiah Gilliam roped a double into left field to score both Rivas and De Leon and give the Bats a 3-2 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Louisville continued to roll. After Juniel Querecuto reached on a leadoff walk, Santana launched his 11th home run of the season over the right field wall to extend the Bats lead to 5-2.

St. Paul answered in the bottom of the eighth, tying the game 5-5 on a two-out, three-run home run.

In the top of the tenth, Yang came up clutch, lacing a line drive into left field to score Santana from third to go up 6-5, but St. Paul would ultimately come out on top, winning the game 7-6 in ten innings.

The Bats and Saints will continue their six-game series tomorrow night with game five set to start at 8:07 pm E.T. Right-hander Ben Lively (2-5, 4.39) will get the ball for Louisville while righty Derek Rodriguez (7-4, 5.02) will take the mound for St. Paul.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.