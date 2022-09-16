Indians' Comeback Bid Falls Short in 9-6 Loss to Toledo
September 16, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Jared Oliva hit a two-run homer to spark a five-run fourth inning that brought Indianapolis within one of Toledo, but the streaking Mud Hens - winners of eight straight games - held off the Indians 9-6 on Friday night at Victory Field for their fourth win of the series.
The two teams tallied their 15 combined runs through the first half of the game, with Toledo (78-60) leading 5-0 through two innings and 7-1 after three. The visitors plated four runs in the second on four hits, an error, sacrifice fly and two stolen bases and tacked on in the third thanks to a Corey Joyce two-run home run.
Indianapolis (70-68) countered in the fourth and sent nine batters to the dish to chase Toledo starter Ricardo Sanchez, who was charged with all five runs in the frame. Oliva's one-out blast inside the left field pole was his eighth of the season and second in as many games following his inside-the-park homer Thursday afternoon. Brendt Citta kept the inning alive with a two-out single that scored Ji-Hwan Bae from second base, and Blake Sabol brought home Tucupita Marcano and Citta with a double to the base of the center field wall that made it 7-6.
Playing in just the third Triple-A game of his career, Joyce drove in two more runs in the fifth with a double to give him a career-high five RBI.
Indy didn't threaten again until the ninth, when one-out singles by Marcano and Travis Swaggerty brought the potential tying run to the plate. Miguel Diaz (S, 4) escaped by inducing a sharp grounder off the bat of Citta to second base to start a game-ending double play.
Jerad Eickhoff (L, 6-7) surrendered seven runs (six earned) on six hits with three strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched. Nolan Blackwood (W, 2-1) struck out two in 1.1 innings of relief to begin a stretch of 13 consecutive batters retired by the Mud Hens' bullpen.
Both teams registered 11-hit performances. Marcano, Swaggerty, Citta and Sabol had two hits apiece in the loss. Pirates closer David Bednar hurled a 1-2-3 fourth inning in his second rehab appearance.
The Indians and Mud Hens continue their series on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET. RHP Peter Solomon (0-0, 6.00) gets the nod for Indy against RHP Elvin Rodriguez (6-4, 4.31).
