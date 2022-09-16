LHP Samuel Peralta promoted to Charlotte

LHP Samuel Peralta was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from the Double-A Birmingham Barons. Peralta posted a 4-3 record with four saves and a 3.70 ERA in 29 games with the Barons this season (68 SO/56.0 IP). Peralta, 24, was originally drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 18th round of the June 2019 First-Year Player Draft. Born in Queens, NY, Peralta split the 2021 season with Kannapolis (A) and Winston-Salem (A+). He posted a combined 3-1 record with two saves and a 4.07 ERA over 31 relief appearances last season.

