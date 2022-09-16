Hernández Leads Jacksonville to Triple-A-Best 12th Shutout Victory
September 16, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NASHVILLE - Elieser Hernández tossed 5.1 scoreless innings as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp recorded their Triple-A-best 12th shutout in a 4-0 blanking of the Nashville Sounds on Friday from First Horizon Park.
Hernández (4-2) fanned eight in his 5.1 frames. His only trouble came in the sixth inning with Jacksonville (75-63) ahead 2-0. Nashville's (83-55) Sal Frelick and Esteury Ruiz singled before Brice Turang walked to load the bases with nobody out. Hernández struck out Jon Singleton looking before exiting after throwing 95 pitches. George Soriano came on and got Joey Wiemer to hit into a double play to escape the jam without any damage.
Soriano worked 2.2 frames before yielding to Eli Villalobos, who pitched a scoreless ninth to seal the shutout victory.
Jacksonville got on the board in their first at-bats. Erik González walked against Sounds starter Robert Gasser (1-1) to lead off the ballgame. After moving to second on a ground out, González scored on a base hit from Jesús Sánchez, who now has seven hits in the last two games.
With the same score, Victor Victor Mesa led off the fifth with a base hit. He stole second before Luis Aviles Jr. drew a walk. After a pair of outs, Mesa stole third before Bryson Brigman walked. A passed ball brought in Mesa to make it 2-0.
The Jumbo Shrimp added some insurance in the seventh. González singled and Brigman walked to begin the frame. Sánchez followed by lacing an RBI single. Willians Astudillo added a sacrifice fly for the game's final margin at 4-0.
LHP Braxton Garrett (2-2, 3.07 ERA) starts in Saturday's 8:05 p.m. ET contest for Jacksonville against Nashville RHP Caleb Boushley (11-2, 3.62 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 16, 2022
- Redbirds' Comeback Falls Short in One-Run Loss at Cubs - Memphis Redbirds
- Hernández Leads Jacksonville to Triple-A-Best 12th Shutout Victory - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Shut Out By Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Indians' Comeback Bid Falls Short in 9-6 Loss to Toledo - Indianapolis Indians
- Rodriguez Earns Win in First Game Back with Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Porter Caps Off Rollercoaster Matchup with Ninth-Inning Homer to Lift the Chasers over the Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Syracuse Battles Past Buffalo, Beats the Bisons 5-3 on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Jenista's Two-Homer Game Not Enough in Stripers' 8-5 Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Offense by Syracuse Dooms Bisons 5-3 on Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Win Over Red Sox - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Sogard Extends On-Base Streak to 24 Games, WooSox Fall to SWB - Worcester Red Sox
- Casas Gets the Call, Catches Glimpse of Bright Future - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Drop Friday's Contest to Tides 9-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Make That 5 in Row, 5-1 Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Losing Streak Is Now At Four Games - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (77-60) vs. Indianapolis Indians (70-67) - Indianapolis Indians
- 9.16.22 John O'Reilly Named Indians August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Gwinnett Stripers Manager Matt Tuiasosopo to Manage in Arizona Fall League - Gwinnett Stripers
- September 16 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- LHP Samuel Peralta promoted to Charlotte - Charlotte Knights
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 16 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp to Partner with Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office to Promote National Voter Registration Day - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Hernández Leads Jacksonville to Triple-A-Best 12th Shutout Victory
- Jumbo Shrimp to Partner with Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office to Promote National Voter Registration Day
- Sánchez's Four Hits Not Enough in Loss to Sounds
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 20-25
- Jacksonville Bruised in 12-4 Defeat