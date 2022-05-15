Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 15 at Worcester

Rochester Red Wings (23-12) at Worcester Red Sox (15-20)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

RHP Jackson Tetreault (2-2, 4.28) vs. RHP Connor Seabold (3-1, 2.93)

HOT WWWWWWWWINGS: The Wings picked up their eighth consecutive win yesterday, beating Boston's top affiliate, 9-5, behind a 5-for-5 performance from Andrew Stevenson and four scoreless innings from starting RHP Sterling Sharp...shortstop Luis Garcia added three hits of his own including a two-run homer, which totals eight hits from the one and two hole of the lineup with 11 of the 14 hits coming from the top four spots in the lineup...the Wings' pen scuffled a bit, surrendering five runs in the final five innings of work, totaling seven total runs allowed in the month of May...Rochester will send RHP Jackson Tetreault to the mound in search for their ninth straight win, their longest win streak since 1992.

I GOT FIVE ON IT: Center fielder Andrew Stevenson collected five hits in last night's win, knocking in a pair of runs while doing so...the five-hit performance was the first time a Wing has done so since Jaylin Davis on July 23, 2019 against Norfolk, and the first time a Wing has done it on the road since James Beresford did it in Syracuse on July 23, 2016...Stevenson is the only Wing to have three extra base hits in a game this year, having done so twice with three doubles on Saturday and two triples and a double on April 8 against Toledo.

GONE STREAKIN': The Wings' have won eight consecutive games for the first time since 2019...the Red Wings have outscored opponents 50-24 during their streak...meanwhile, Rochester's bullpen has surrendered just six earned runs over 35 innings of work (1.54 ERA)...since 1993, four Rochester clubs have won eight straight games and the 1992 squad was the last Red Wings team to win 10 in a row.

SICKO MODE: Looking to continue his hot hitting streak against the WooSox, infielder Luis Garcia has gone 9-for-20 in four games of the series with two home runs, a triple, seven RBIs, and four runs scored...dating back to 2021, Garcia has haunted Worcester by going 28-for-60 with nine home runs, a double, a triple, 21 runs batted in, five walks, and 17 runs scored...Garcia leads the International League in runs scored at 32 and is tied for first in the International League in hits at 46 and second in total bases at 83.

FLAWLESS: In the opening series of the season (at TOL), shortstop Luis Garcia committed four errors, leading the club in that category to start the year...since then, Garcia has not committed a single error at shortstop, logging 202.0 flawless innings through 25 games and 79 total chances...Garcia has also assisted in 10 double plays, ranking second in the clubhouse behind first baseman Joey Meneses.

2-OUT WARRIORS: Rochester continued their dominant two out hitting yesterday, bringing in seven of their nine runs when down to their final out of the inning...they have now scored 24 of their 32 runs in this series with two outs...the Wings have the second best batting average (.279, 112-for-401), the second most runs batted in (78), and the second best on-base percentage (.365) with two outs in the International League...nearly half (50) of the Wings' 117 walks have come when the club is down to the final out of the inning.

SOUTHPAW HUNTERS: The Red Wings have an 8-2 record this year when facing left-handers, the best record in Triple-A baseball...Rochester haunts lefties, ranking first in the International League in batting average (.318) while coming in at a tie for second in hits (94) and fourth in RBI (56) despite ranking 12th in total at-bats (296) when facing LHPs.

HOTLINE BLING: The Red Wings' bullpen continues to be a force when the phone rings...dating back to the beginning of May, the 'pen has allowed just seven earned runs over their 52.3 innings of work which is good for an ERA of 1.20...Rochester's pen hasn't allowed more than three runs since April 24 at Lehigh Valley...the Wings now rank third in Triple-A with a 2.98 bullpen ERA, good for third in the International League, despite posting nearly 23 innings more than the club in first... the pen in 2021 was only ranked ninth in the league for reliever ERA at 4.13.

BALD SPOT: Excluding a six-run outing on April 24 at Lehigh Valley, LHP Alberto Baldonado has posted a 1.90 ERA in 14.2 innings of work, good for second amongst Red Wings' relievers with 10 or more innings pitched...including that appearance, his ERA rises to a 5.28 mark...the reliever picked up the win in yesterday's game making it his first since August 21, 2021.

HOW MANY WINS YOU GOT? A LOT: Since starting off the year 9-9, Rochester has won 14 out of 17 games and eight in a row...the Wings roll into Sunday with a chance to sweep Worcester and pick up their 24th win in 36 games this season...the last time the club achieved 24 wins in 36 games was in 1987 and it took the 2021 squad 57 games to reach 24 wins...yesterday's 9-5 win on the road also moved the Wings five games above .500 on the road for the first time this season, now posting an 11-6 record as the visiting team...the 2021 team was never above .500 on the road.

APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS: The Wings have posted an 11-1 record in May, which is the best in all of affiliated baseball...after finishing the month of April with a 5.53 earned run average, which ranked 17th out of 20 teams in the International League, Wings' pitchers have found their stride, posting a Triple-A-leading 2.42 ERA in May...nearly a run better than the second place Toledo Mud Hens who've posted a 3.42 ERA through their first 12 games of May...the staff also leads Triple-A in batting average against (.200, 80-for-400).

