Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

May 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (13-21) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (12-22)

Game 35 | Home Game 18 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Sunday, May 15, 2022 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Thomas Szapucki (0-2, 3.38) vs LHP JP Sears (0-0, 0.79)

SZAPUCKI: Took no decision after 4.0 shutout innings, allowing 3 H, 1 BB, striking out 9 (season high) vs SWB 5/10 (2-0 L)

SEARS: Tossed 3.2 shutout innings, allowing 2 H, 0 BB, striking out 8 (season high), taking no decision vs Syracuse 5/10 (2-0 W)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 14, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets on Saturday 4-1. Hayden Wesneski registered his second quality start of the season by allowing one run over six innings.

Wesneski made his seventh start of the season for the RailRiders and pitched six innings of one-run ball. He retired 14 consecutive hitters between the first and sixth frames. Mark Montgomery took the ball for the Mets and allowed three runs in five innings of work. The Mets got their lone run of the game three batters in. Daniel Palka hit his ninth home run of the season to put Syracuse ahead 1-0. The RailRiders then responded in their half of the first. Estevan Florial led off with a double, stole third and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at one. With the double, Florial extended his team-high on-base streak to 14 games.

SWB grabbed the lead in the third after an RBI single from Oswald Peraza made it 2-1. Evan Alexander, who went 1-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base, scored for the RailRiders. Two innings later, Armando Alvarez extended the lead to 3-1 with his second home run of the season. In the seventh, Peraza picked up his second RBI of the evening to put the RailRiders ahead 4-1. He finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBI, his second multi-hit effort of the series.

Trevor Lane, José Mujica and Shelby Miller combined to throw three scoreless innings out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen and close out a 4-1 win.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in their I-81 foes the Syracuse Mets for the finale of a six-game series. This completes the first trip for the Mets to PNC Field this season. When the two teams met to begin the 2022 season, the RailRiders won the first four games of the season at NBT Bank Stadium before dropping the finale of an eventual five-game series due to inclement weather. This is the first of two trips for Syracuse to this ballpark, and second of four eventual series between the two.

COMO LA FLOR - Estevan Florial's six-game hitting streak (8-21, 2 BB, 3 2B, RBI) was snapped in Wednesday's day game (season high). He does however have a fourteen-game on base streak, the longest for any RailRider this season. He has raised his on base percentage from .311 to .369 (58 point difference). The longest on-base streak of his RailRiders career is eighteen-straight that occurred from June 11 to July 7 (.448 OBP). 2022 is Florial's second season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

JUST PLAYIN' - JP Sears is set to make his second start of this series today. It's just the second time in his RailRiders career where does that (September 14 and 19, 2021 @ Lehigh Valley). Last time out he set a season-high with eight strikeouts in the opener of this series. His SWB high is 10, something he did twice in 2021 including against the Syracuse Mets on September 25. Today will be his fourth start and fifth appearance with the RailRiders. He enters with a 0.79 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and .209 BAA. He has yet to allow a home run and has been charged with just one earned run (two total) in his 11.1 innings pitched with the RailRiders.

MOVIN' ON UP - Friday, Baseball America updated its top 40 prospects list for every MLB team. RailRiders LHP JP Sears moved up from his number 28 ranking to number 22. Here's what BA said: "The reliever, whom the Yankees acquired from the Mariners for Nick Rumbelow in 2017, has gradually improved to the point where he made his big league debut. He parks his fastball in the mid 90's and pairs it with an excellent pair of offspeeds in his mid-80's changeup and low-80's slider."

BE HUMBLE, SIT DOWN - RailRiders pitchers in this series have struck out 54 batters while only walking 12, good for a 4.5 strikeout/walk ratio in the series. The most strikeouts Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching has tallied in a single series this season was 59 when they hosted Lehigh Valley from April 26 to May 1. Their 4.5 strikeout/walk ratio is the best ratio they've put up in a single series this year.

AVENGERS: ENDER GAME - Prior to yesterday's game, Ender Inciarte was activated from the COVID-19 Injured List. He was placed there on April 30. He came in defensively in the ninth inning Saturday to play left field and gathered a pair of fly outs. Saturday's contest was the first game action for Inciarte in the month of May. He returns to the team slashing .295/.380/.455.

QUICK HITS - When SWB scores three or fewer runs, they have a 2-17 record... The RailRiders have had at least one postponed game in each of their first five series this season... The only series win Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won this season was against Syracuse... The RailRiders are currently the lowest they've been in the standings all season, tenth place (last) and 10.5 games out of first place... The RailRiders are now 5-12 at home this season... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has already made 18 transactions in the month of May. They had 18 in the entirety of April...

ON DECK - The RailRiders will be on the road next week to face the Worcester Red Sox in their first trip to Massachusetts this year. They will return home on Tuesday, May 24 to host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. It's "Twosday". Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only and enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies & The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (24-9) were walked off on by the Chicago White Sox 3-2 to end a five-game winning streak last night in Chicago. Luis Robert singled home Tim Anderson against Aroldis Chapman after the Yankees rallied to tie the game in the eighth and ninth. Nestor Cortes faces Michael Kopech today at 2:10 PM in the finale... The Somerset Patriots (20-11) defeated the Altoona Curve 8-7 in comeback fashion. Trailing 5-4 in the seventh, the Patriots rallied for four runs to take the lead. Three of the runs came in the ninth inning on a game-tying homer by Max Burt (2), a Derek Dietrich double and a sacrifice fly by Michael Beltre to take an 8-6 lead. They wrap up the series today at 1:05 PM... Despite late-inning heroics, the Hudson Valley Renegades (15-16) fell to the Aberdeen IronBirds 7-3 in 11 innings. With the Renegades down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, Tyler Hardman crushed a dramatic opposite-field, two-run homer off Clayton McGinness to tie the game at two. Blas Castaño starts today 2:05 PM in the series finale... The Tampa Tarpons (14-17) were blanked 1-0 against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Saturday. The Tarpons as a team struck out 24 times to set a season-high, breaking their previous mark of 22 set on April 23 against the Clearwater Threshers. While impressive from the Toronto affiliate, it was not a known Minor League record (30 K's by LHP Hooks Lott on July 15, 1941 (16 innings) for the Paragould Browns). The Tarpons will look to rebound today at 12:00 PM...

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.