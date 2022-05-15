Pigs and Bisons split DH on Sunday Afternoon

(Allentown, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-17) and Buffalo Bisons (20-16) split their doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. The Bisons won game one 10-5, while the IronPigs won game two 7-5.

Game 1

The Bisons scored five runs against Colton Eastman (0-3) in the top of the third inning to take a 5-0 lead. Samad Taylor hit an RBI single that was followed by Jordan Groshans two-run doubles. Cullen Large hit a single that scored Groshans.

The IronPigs scored three runs against Thomas Hatch (2-2) in the bottom of the third inning to cut Buffalo's lead to 5-3. Matt Vierling hit an RBI single that scored Drew Maggi and Dustin Peterson hit a two-run single. The Bisons scored two more runs in the top of the fifth inning, this time against Dillon Maples and Joe Gatto as Buffalo took a 7-3 lead.

Buffalo added three more runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 10-3 lead. The Pigs scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but fell short as they lost 10-5.

Game 2

Logan Warmoth gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead against Ricardo Sanchez in the top of the second inning as he hit an RBI double that scored Cullen Large. Lehigh Valley answered with a grand slam by Austin Wynns against Bowden Francis (2-2) in the bottom of the second inning. Yairo Munoz hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the third inning to give Lehigh Valley a 5-1 lead.

Dustin Peterson and Nick Maton each hit RBI singles in the bottom of the fourth inning that extended Lehigh Valley's lead to 7-1. Braeden Ogle gave up two runs in the top of the fifth inning as Buffalo trimmed the 'Pigs lead to 7-3.

Nick Duron (2-2) earned the win despite giving up a run in the top of the sixth inning. Mark Appel earned his first career save despite giving up a run in the top of the seventh inning.

The IronPigs will begin a six-game road trip starting on Tuesday evening in Rochester against the Red Wings. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

