Pigs and Bisons split DH on Sunday Afternoon
May 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-17) and Buffalo Bisons (20-16) split their doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. The Bisons won game one 10-5, while the IronPigs won game two 7-5.
Game 1
The Bisons scored five runs against Colton Eastman (0-3) in the top of the third inning to take a 5-0 lead. Samad Taylor hit an RBI single that was followed by Jordan Groshans two-run doubles. Cullen Large hit a single that scored Groshans.
The IronPigs scored three runs against Thomas Hatch (2-2) in the bottom of the third inning to cut Buffalo's lead to 5-3. Matt Vierling hit an RBI single that scored Drew Maggi and Dustin Peterson hit a two-run single. The Bisons scored two more runs in the top of the fifth inning, this time against Dillon Maples and Joe Gatto as Buffalo took a 7-3 lead.
Buffalo added three more runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 10-3 lead. The Pigs scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning but fell short as they lost 10-5.
Game 2
Logan Warmoth gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead against Ricardo Sanchez in the top of the second inning as he hit an RBI double that scored Cullen Large. Lehigh Valley answered with a grand slam by Austin Wynns against Bowden Francis (2-2) in the bottom of the second inning. Yairo Munoz hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the third inning to give Lehigh Valley a 5-1 lead.
Dustin Peterson and Nick Maton each hit RBI singles in the bottom of the fourth inning that extended Lehigh Valley's lead to 7-1. Braeden Ogle gave up two runs in the top of the fifth inning as Buffalo trimmed the 'Pigs lead to 7-3.
Nick Duron (2-2) earned the win despite giving up a run in the top of the sixth inning. Mark Appel earned his first career save despite giving up a run in the top of the seventh inning.
The IronPigs will begin a six-game road trip starting on Tuesday evening in Rochester against the Red Wings. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The 2022 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 15, 2022
- Bulls Sink Stripers 6-4 - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Blast Four Solo Homers in 6-4 Loss at Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Pigs and Bisons split DH on Sunday Afternoon - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Split Doubleheader, Still Take Series from Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Breakout Offensive Performances Lead Indians Past Knights - Indianapolis Indians
- Seabold Dazzles in Series Finale, WooSox Fall 7-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Storm Chasers Bats Kept Quiet in Loss to Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Losing Streak Reaches Franchise Tying Seven, Drop Game Two of Doubleheader 5-4 in Eight Innings - St. Paul Saints
- I-Cubs Blank Storm Chasers in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Wings Win Ninth Straight - Rochester Red Wings
- Daz Delivers for Toledo in Sloppy Series Finale - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall Behind Early, Can't Recover in Loss to Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Daz Drives Mud Hens Past Bats in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Drop Sunday's Finale to Indians 11-5 - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Take Sixth Straight Series with Sunday Win - Nashville Sounds
- Memphis Bullpen Dominates in Fifth Straight Win over Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Norfolk Drops Homestand Finale against Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Splits Series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with 3-1 Loss to RailRiders on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Road Woes: Saints Set Franchise Record with Seventh Straight Loss Away from Home, 5-3 to Clippers in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-17) at Charlotte Knights (15-20) - Indianapolis Indians
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 15 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- May 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Beat the Indians 12-2 on Saturday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Clemons and Westbrook Pick up Hits in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.