Norfolk Drops Homestand Finale against Memphis
May 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides (15-21) suffered their fifth-straight loss to the Memphis Redbirds (20-16), 5-4, on Sunday at Harbor Park to close out their homestand.
Kyle Stowers put Norfolk ahead in the first by launching a two-run blast, his fourth of the season, to put the Tides ahead 2-0. But the Redbirds tied up the ballgame in the second, scoring their runs on a wild pitch and a groundout.
DL Hall was solid again in his second-career start at the Triple-A level, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out seven batters.
The Tides would grab the lead again in the fourth when Kelvin Gutiérrez slugged a solo shot of his own, but once again, the Redbirds scored runs in the following frame, with Ali Sánchez bouncing into an RBI-groundout and Alec Burleson hitting an RBI-single with two outs to make it 4-3.
Nolan Gorman would deliver the decisive blow in the contest, hitting his 14th home run of the season in the seventh, a solo shot making it 5-3 Memphis, putting the game out of reach. Norfolk would attempt to mount a late rally, when Beau Taylor crushed a solo shot in the eighth, but the Tides were unable to push any more runs across the plate.
The Tides enjoy an off day tomorrow as they head to Charlotte to take on the Knights in a six-game set at Truist Field. The pitchers for both teams are yet to be announced for the opener on Tuesday, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.
POSTGAME NOTES
HALL MONITOR: DL Hall made his second-career start Triple-A start today, allowing two runs on two hits in 3.2 innings of work... Hall fanned seven Redbirds, including striking out the side in the third, all via swings and misses..he also issued two walks and hit two batters, but neither hit went for extra bases...Hall bookended this series against Memphis, going a combined 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA (5 ER/6.2 IP) with 11 strikeouts and four walks.
STOWERS POWER: After going 1-for-4 with an double and an RBI last night, Kyle Stowers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk...the home run was his fourth of the year and his first since April 26 at Gwinnett...it is the first time that he has had an RBI in consecutive contests since recording at least one RBI in three-straight from April 13-15.
SIT 'EM DOWN: The Tides pitching staff struck out 11 batters today, whiffing a total of 63 batters during this series, punching out at least eight batters in all six games...in the month of May, Norfolk pitchers have struck out at least eight batters in 12 of 13, totaling 126 in the month.
