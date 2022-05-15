Memphis Bullpen Dominates in Fifth Straight Win over Norfolk
May 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds leaned on its bullpen to take the finale of a six-game series over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 5-4, extending the team's season-long winning streak to five games.
With scheduled starter Aaron Brooks scratched from his scheduled start, Redbirds manager Ben Johnson turned to Angel Rondon to start what would become a bullpen game. Rondon tossed the first two frames, allowing two runs.
After that, relievers Zach McAllister, Kyle Ryan, Blake Parker, Tommy Parson and Kodi Whitley combined to cover the final seven innings of work, striking out five batters in the process and allowing six hits. Each of Norfolk's four runs was scored on a home run.
The first three runs of the Redbirds afternoon came in on a pair of groundouts and a wild pitch. With the game tied at three and two outs in the top of the fifth, left fielder Alec Burleson came up clutch yet again with an RBI single.
For some much-needed insurance, second baseman Nolan Gorman blasted his 14th home run of the season to lead off the top of the seventh inning to put Memphis up 5-3. The homer was Gorman's tenth solo shot of the year and brought his RBI total to 22.
Norfolk would come closer with a home run in the eighth, but Whitley finished the job to register his first Triple-A save of the season. Ryan (2-0) earned the win in relief.
The Memphis Redbirds (20-16) travel to Gwinnett, Georgia to begin a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday, May 17 for a 6:05 p.m. CDT first pitch.
For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.
