Bisons Split Doubleheader, Still Take Series from Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, PA - With the previous night's game having been rained out, the Buffalo Bisons and Lehigh Valley IronPigs concluded their six-game series by splitting a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. The Herd took the first game 10-5, before dropping game two 7-5.

The Bisons put up 10 runs in game one, largely by taking advantage of the nine free passes (plus one hit batter) issued out by Lehigh pitchers with a few timely hits to cash them in.

The Herd sent 10 men to the plate in a big third inning that saw five runs scored, before tacking on a pair of small-ball runs in the fifth, and a pair of long-ball runs in the seventh, the latter courtesy of Eric Stamets' first home run of the season.

On the day the Bisons had six different players record an RBI, one of which was Jordan Groshans, who finished 1-2 with a two-run double and a pair of walks.

Thomas Hatch picked up the win after going five innings and allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out five, before Graham Spraker and Adrian Hernandez took over and pitched the sixth and seventh.

Hatch's counterpart, righthander Colton Eastman, gave up five runs and four walks in three innings of work, though he did strike out seven; Eastman's stuff looked dominant through the first two innings, but unravelled in the third before the Bisons chased him.

Bowden Francis got the nod in game two, and after a busy but ultimately harmless first inning, ran into more trouble in the second where, with the bases loaded and one away, he gave up what was ruled to be a grand slam off the bat of Austin Wynns.

The ball was hit right around the left field foul pole, and after a brief discussion between umpires, the home run was confirmed despite replays showing what appeared to be a foul ball. Bisons manager Casey Candaele was ejected shortly after for arguing the call on the field.

Francis then gave up a solo home run in the third to Yairo Muñoz, before another pair of runs scored in the fourth to make it a 7-1 IronPigs lead.

Logan Warmoth did record a pair of RBI doubles after sitting in game one, and Cavan Biggio reached base all four times he came to the plate, recording a double and a single while walking twice.

Biggio would come around to score off an RBI single from Groshans in the sixth to cut the deficit to just three, before Otto López doubled and scored off a Josh Fuentes base hit which brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh. The rally fell just short as the Herd stranded the bases loaded, ultimately falling 7-5.

