Bulls Sink Stripers 6-4

DURHAM, NC - Bulls shortstop Tristan Gray and catcher Rene Pinto both homered, while designated hitter Josh Lowe drove in a run in his sixth straight game as Durham earned their fourth straight victory with a 6-4 series-clinching win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

After Gwinnett grabbed an early 1-0 advantage, Durham struck back with a three-run fourth frame featuring longballs from Pinto and Gray. The Stripers would make it a one-run game with a single tally in the sixth before Lowe lofted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame to make it 4-2. Lowe later drove in his second run of the night with an RBI single in the eighth before 2B Jonathan Aranda capped Durham's scoring with a sacrifice fly.

RF Miles Mastrobuoni and 3B Ford Proctor paced the Bulls batter order with two hits apiece, while Aranda reached base three times, all via walks. Lowe over his last six games has hit .417 (10-24) with four runs, three doubles, three homers and 14 RBI, driving in two or more runs in five of those six matchups.

Bulls southpaw Ben Bowden (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB) earned the win in support of starter Easton McGee (3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Stripers right-hander Touki Toussaint (3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) suffered the defeat.

Following a league-wide off day Monday, the Bulls travel to Jacksonville to begin a six-game road series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, on Tuesday, May 17. First pitch of the series opener is set for 11:05am.

The Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 24 to start a six-game home series versus the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. First pitch of that series' opener is set for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.

