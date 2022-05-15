Sounds Take Sixth Straight Series with Sunday Win
May 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
JACKSONVILLE - The Nashville Sounds cracked a season-high 17 hits on their way to a 11-6 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark. The victory gives Nashville their sixth straight series win to start the season.
Weston Wilson and Pablo Reyes wasted no time in getting the Sounds on the board. Wilson doubled home Brice Turang for the first run in the first inning. With the bases loaded, Reyes lined a ball down the right field line for a three RBI double, making it 4-0.
The Jumbo Shrimp responded to tie it 4-4 in the second inning, but Nashville repeated with another four-run frame in the fourth inning. Tyler White hit an infield single with the bases loaded to get the lead back. Wilson added three more RBI with the Sounds' second bases-clearing double of the game, putting Nashville up 8-4.
Three more runs crossed the plate for the Sounds in the seventh inning. Pablo Reyes singled and later scored on a wild pitch to give Nashville a five-run lead. Turang snuck a single through the left side of the infield for two RBI, making it 11-4. Jacksonville got a run back in the seventh and eighth innings, but Nashville kept the Marlins affiliate to six runs.
Josh Lindblom earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings in relief from innings four through eight. He allowed a couple of runs (all earned) on four hits. He struck out five Jumbo Shrimp for his second win of the season.
Alec Bettinger got the start for Nashville, allowing four runs in 2.0 innings. Luke Barker relieved Bettinger, pitching a scoreless third inning (1 H, 0 BB, 0 K). Trevor Kelley closed the game out for the Sounds, pitching the ninth inning (stats).
Wilson and Reyes each had three hits and multi-RBI games to lead Nashville offensively. Wilson finished 3-for-5 with a run, two doubles, four RBI and a walk. Reyes also went 3-for-5 with a run, two doubles and three RBI. Everyone in the Sounds lineup had a hit in the contest.
Nashville has tomorrow off before returning home to First Horizon Park for a six-game series against the Louisville Bats. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (3-2, 4.28) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Ben Lively (0-3, 5.17) for the Bats. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds have won every series they have played this year. It's the first time since at least 1987 the team has won its first six series in a season (team records date back to 1988).
With the win, Nashville stays unbeaten in series finales (6-0).
Today's 15 hits are the most for Nashville since having 16 hits vs. Memphis on September 7, 2021.
Weston Wilson is batting .400 (8-for-20) with three runs, two doubles and six RBI in five Sunday games.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 15, 2022
- Seabold Dazzles in Series Finale, WooSox Fall 7-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Storm Chasers Bats Kept Quiet in Loss to Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Losing Streak Reaches Franchise Tying Seven, Drop Game Two of Doubleheader 5-4 in Eight Innings - St. Paul Saints
- I-Cubs Blank Storm Chasers in Series Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Wings Win Ninth Straight - Rochester Red Wings
- Daz Delivers for Toledo in Sloppy Series Finale - Louisville Bats
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall Behind Early, Can't Recover in Loss to Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Daz Drives Mud Hens Past Bats in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Drop Sunday's Finale to Indians 11-5 - Charlotte Knights
- Sounds Take Sixth Straight Series with Sunday Win - Nashville Sounds
- Memphis Bullpen Dominates in Fifth Straight Win over Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Norfolk Drops Homestand Finale against Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- Syracuse Splits Series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with 3-1 Loss to RailRiders on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Road Woes: Saints Set Franchise Record with Seventh Straight Loss Away from Home, 5-3 to Clippers in Game One of Doubleheader - St. Paul Saints
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (16-17) at Charlotte Knights (15-20) - Indianapolis Indians
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 15 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- May 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Beat the Indians 12-2 on Saturday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Clemons and Westbrook Pick up Hits in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.