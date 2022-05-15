Stripers Blast Four Solo Homers in 6-4 Loss at Durham
May 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, NC - Phil Gosselin homered twice and both Preston Tucker and John Nogowski also went deep, but the Gwinnett Stripers (17-19) couldn't come back from a late four-run deficit in a 6-4 loss to the Durham Bulls (16-20) on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Gwinnett lost four out of six games in the series.
Decisive Plays: Tucker's solo drive (2) into the Tobacco Road restaurant in left-center gave Gwinnett a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Durham responded with homers from Rene Pinto (3) and Tristan Gray (6) off Touki Toussaint (L, 1-1) for a 3-1 lead in the fourth. Josh Lowe tacked on two runs with a sacrifice fly in the sixth and RBI double in the eighth, and Isaac Paredes also lifted a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Key Contributors: Gosselin homered in the sixth and again in the eighth (2-3) to help Gwinnett keep it close, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Gray went 1-for-2 with the homer and two RBIs, and Lowe went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Durham.
Noteworthy: The two-homer effort for Gosselin was just the third of his pro career and first since July 25, 2020 with Philadelphia vs. Miami. He is the third Stripers player with a multi-homer game this season, joining Greyson Jenista (April 12 vs. Nashville) and Chadwick Tromp (May 3 vs. Charlotte).
Next Game (Tuesday, May 17): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. TBD for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Redbirds. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling ($2 hot dogs, $1 desserts).
