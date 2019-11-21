Roadrunners Announce Kachina Jersey Raffle Cards

November 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the launch of a season-long raffle that will take place in 24 remaining home games, beginning Saturday, November 23rd, to determine winners of the team's game-worn Kachina jerseys.

Presented by Fly Tucson and Roadrunners Give Back, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a raffle card for $10 at the Roadrunners Give Back table, located atop Section 216 on the Tucson Arena concourse. Each card will have an area to scratch to reveal a winning prize and a number that will be used to determine the Kachina Jersey lucky recipients. One game-worn Kachina jersey will be raffled off following every game and will include only the purchases from that night's game. In total, 24 will be raffled off and winners will receive their sweater following the club's Fan Appreciation Game on April 4. All proceeds from the raffle cards will benefit Roadrunners Give Back.

"We are excited to offer such an engaging promotion that allows all of our fans an opportunity to win a game-worn Kachina jersey," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "The Kachina jerseys are truly unique to our organization and we can't wait to see the thrill from winning fans at 24 of our remaining home games. Additionally, we'd like to share how proud we are of Roadrunners Give Back and their involvement not only in this great promotion but additionally with its accomplishments in Tucson and the surrounding communities thus far."

Every card is a winner with up to nine different available prizes:

15% Off at Just Sports (In-Arena or any of their Arizona locations)

$10 Off at any Tucson Arena Concession Locations

Two (2) Tickets to any Roadrunners 2019-20 Home Game (Ends Section Tickets)

Buy 10 Wings, Receive 10 Wings Free at Hooters

Buy One, Get One Admission Free at Old Tucson Studios

One Complimentary Appetizer with any purchase at Gentle Ben's

40% Off Non-Prescription Sunglasses at Family Vision Source

Receive a FREE Optomap Retinal Scan with any Eye Exam at Family Vision Source

Receive a FREE Roadrunners Tumblr courtesy of Proforma

The Roadrunners would like to thank the following partners for participating in the Kachina Jersey Raffle:

Family Vision Source

Fly Tucson - Tucson Airport Authority / Tucson International Airport

Gentle Ben's

Hooters

Just Sports

Old Tucson

Tucson Arena

Roadrunners Give Back

Roadrunners Kachina Saturdays

The Roadrunners will have eight Kachina Saturdays during the 2019-20 campaign. As a part of each evening, Roadrunners players will wear their new official third jerseys, the Kachina sweaters, for the below listed Saturday home games.

Kachina Saturday Schedule:

Saturday, November 23

Saturday, December 21

Saturday, December 28

Saturday, January 4

Saturday, February 1

Saturday, February 22

Saturday, March 14

Saturday, April 4

On The Ice

The Roadrunners wrapped up another winning road trip with an 8-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda Wednesday night. The team is now 12-4 through 16 games.

Goaltender Eric Comrie advanced to an unblemished 3-0 record in the win since joining the club on November 9 via conditioning loan from the Arizona Coyotes.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.