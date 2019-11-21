Roadrunners Announce Kachina Jersey Raffle Cards
November 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the launch of a season-long raffle that will take place in 24 remaining home games, beginning Saturday, November 23rd, to determine winners of the team's game-worn Kachina jerseys.
Presented by Fly Tucson and Roadrunners Give Back, fans will have the opportunity to purchase a raffle card for $10 at the Roadrunners Give Back table, located atop Section 216 on the Tucson Arena concourse. Each card will have an area to scratch to reveal a winning prize and a number that will be used to determine the Kachina Jersey lucky recipients. One game-worn Kachina jersey will be raffled off following every game and will include only the purchases from that night's game. In total, 24 will be raffled off and winners will receive their sweater following the club's Fan Appreciation Game on April 4. All proceeds from the raffle cards will benefit Roadrunners Give Back.
"We are excited to offer such an engaging promotion that allows all of our fans an opportunity to win a game-worn Kachina jersey," said Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman. "The Kachina jerseys are truly unique to our organization and we can't wait to see the thrill from winning fans at 24 of our remaining home games. Additionally, we'd like to share how proud we are of Roadrunners Give Back and their involvement not only in this great promotion but additionally with its accomplishments in Tucson and the surrounding communities thus far."
Every card is a winner with up to nine different available prizes:
15% Off at Just Sports (In-Arena or any of their Arizona locations)
$10 Off at any Tucson Arena Concession Locations
Two (2) Tickets to any Roadrunners 2019-20 Home Game (Ends Section Tickets)
Buy 10 Wings, Receive 10 Wings Free at Hooters
Buy One, Get One Admission Free at Old Tucson Studios
One Complimentary Appetizer with any purchase at Gentle Ben's
40% Off Non-Prescription Sunglasses at Family Vision Source
Receive a FREE Optomap Retinal Scan with any Eye Exam at Family Vision Source
Receive a FREE Roadrunners Tumblr courtesy of Proforma
The Roadrunners would like to thank the following partners for participating in the Kachina Jersey Raffle:
Family Vision Source
Fly Tucson - Tucson Airport Authority / Tucson International Airport
Gentle Ben's
Hooters
Just Sports
Old Tucson
Tucson Arena
Roadrunners Give Back
Roadrunners Kachina Saturdays
The Roadrunners will have eight Kachina Saturdays during the 2019-20 campaign. As a part of each evening, Roadrunners players will wear their new official third jerseys, the Kachina sweaters, for the below listed Saturday home games.
Kachina Saturday Schedule:
Saturday, November 23
Saturday, December 21
Saturday, December 28
Saturday, January 4
Saturday, February 1
Saturday, February 22
Saturday, March 14
Saturday, April 4
On The Ice
The Roadrunners wrapped up another winning road trip with an 8-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda Wednesday night. The team is now 12-4 through 16 games.
Goaltender Eric Comrie advanced to an unblemished 3-0 record in the win since joining the club on November 9 via conditioning loan from the Arizona Coyotes.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2019
- Roadrunners Announce Kachina Jersey Raffle Cards - Tucson Roadrunners
- P-Bruins Add Brandon Halverson on AHL Professional Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Sens Sign Parisi to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Reign Recall Baylis from Fort Wayne - Ontario Reign
- Quine OT Winner Caps Comeback Win - Stockton Heat
- Condors Get Point in OT Loss in Front of 7,680 on Field Trip Day - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Defenseman Healey Suspended by AHL - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Recall Steven Swavely from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- T-Mobile Kachina Saturdays Come to Tucson Arena Starting November 23 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose to Retire Jimmy Roy's Number 21 - Manitoba Moose
- Heat Begin Road Swing Thursday - Stockton Heat
- Admirals Unveil New Historically Accurate Mark - Milwaukee Admirals
- Beauchemin and Clapperton Recalled by Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Ninth Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss December 7 - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners Have Eight Reasons to Head Home Happy - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Start Fast But Fall 8-2 to Roadrunners - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.