Admirals Defenseman Healey Suspended by AHL

November 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Milwaukee Admirals defenseman Josh Healey has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Iowa on Nov. 19.

Healey will miss Milwaukee's games Friday (Nov. 22) at Grand Rapids, Saturday (Nov. 23) vs. Grand Rapids and Wednesday (Nov. 27) vs. Manitoba.

