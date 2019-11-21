Roadrunners Have Eight Reasons to Head Home Happy

Eight different Roadrunners found the back of the net in the midst of the team's 8-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda Wednesday night at SAP Center.

Despite yet another early goal from San Jose, Tucson responded with a bit of history, registering seven unanswered goals for the first time in the team's 220 games.

Beginning with a dazzling shorthanded goal from Beau Bennett, who was returning to the lineup after missing the first two games of the road trip, the confidence began flowing for the Roadrunners. Bennett then created a second goal in the closing seconds of the first period, coming in the form of a lethal release from Nick Merkley.

In the second Brayden Burke regained a share of the AHL's lead in power play goals by earning his sixth, Michael Bunting got the team's 17th tally on the man advantage in their 16th game and Nate Schnarr earned his first pro goal to firmly lock Tucson's vice grip.

Hudson Fasching began the conclusion to the evening by completing his perfect road trip, making it three straight games with a goal. Also in the third Jon Martin got his third point against his former team already this season and Jordan Gross wrapped things up with number eight.

Armed with plenty of goal support, Eric Comrie extended his conditioning loan record to 3-0 since joining the team on November 9, turning aside 18 of the 20 shots he faced.

THEY SAID IT

"It was really nice to have Beau Bennett back in the lineup. He really led us in that first period and gave us that kick-start. The small details were big for us tonight and that's how we found our success out there."

First-year forward Nate Schnarr showing some love to a teammate and recognizing the team's positive doings throughout game.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

As Schnarr mentioned, Beau Bennett was visibly oozing confidence in the first period and it became spread contagiously throughout the group over the course of the contest. There's so much to be said about confidence when it comes to this team and the proof is in the budding.

After Michael Bunting had to wait ten games to get his first goal of the season, he's got nine points in the seven games that followed.

Hudson Fasching had to wait 14 games to get his first goal of the year and now he's got one in each game since as a part of six points since Friday in Stockton.

With countless more examples to be listed, Nate Schnarr is worth keeping an extra eye on in the next few games.

